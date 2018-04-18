Ready for Avengers: Infinity War? Fans list MUST WATCH superhero movies list as prep

Are you Avengers-ready? Twitterati give you a refresher list ahead of the Marvel mega movie — Avengers: Infinity War. (Source: MarvelStudios/Twitter) Are you Avengers-ready? Twitterati give you a refresher list ahead of the Marvel mega movie — Avengers: Infinity War. (Source: MarvelStudios/Twitter)

Marvel fanatics are going gaga after every other update on the Avengers: Infinity War, in which some of the most popular superheroes will come together to fight against Thanos. While many are happy that the film included the cast of Black Panther, others have been talking about several other characters they have missed in the trailers thus far. During the movie promotions, Chris Hemsworth, Thor, revealed that Infinity War will have 76 characters, which is an insanely huge number. Leading to which even the Marvel Studios then went on to say how it is the greatest or the most ambitious crossover in history, with characters from more than 20 movies coming together!

While ardent fans would have watched all the movies to prepare themselves for any references, cross-links and Easter eggs that would undoubtedly be peppered across the movie, there are still a fair chunk of fans who might not have watched every single movie made with all these characters. And that is why this current discussion on Twitterverse is extremely important.

After a seemingly SOS tweet from Gabi Harris, asking for a refresher course suggestion, a bunch of fans have gotten together to discuss which are the “most essential” movies that should be seen to be Avengers-ready. Check these out:

HELP!!!!! What order do I watch the Marvel movies before I go see Infinity War? I need to refresh even though I’ve seen them all 😜 — Gabi Harris (@gabrielleeh23) April 17, 2018

Here are the answers.

Beginning Prep for the new Avengers movie tomorrow night. Must watch in this order: Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ()

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War — Paul Kelly (@shortword) April 13, 2018

In Case You are Excited for #InfinityWar and You have still not watched #Avengers#AgeOfUltron #CaptainAmericaCivilwar #ThorRagnarok &#BlackPanther

Then Please Don’t be excited. You have got work to do.

Watch these 5 films before u go for #AvengersInfinityWar — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) April 16, 2018

I’ve been convinced to watch Doctor Strange before I see Infinity War. It is 1 of 4 MCU films I haven’t seen. (I did not see the first two Thor films and will not) The last is Ant-Man. Do I need to see it too? I feel like if I did I should’ve before CACW, and it’s not on Netflix — Marc The Milkman Starvaggi (@MarcStarvaggi) April 17, 2018

In lieu of a proper guide, here’s my advice for those who want to rewatch the MCU before Infinity War: 1. Use release order.

2. Skip The Incredible Hulk.

3. Don’t skip Thor movies. They’re better than you remember.

4. Move GotG 2 to right after GotG.

5. Start yesterday. — Trevor Stinson (@aidje) April 13, 2018

Just over 9 days until Infinity War comes out. 17 films that I need to watch before then (and squeeze in Black Panther again at some point) pic.twitter.com/wPKJDAfx93 — Ian Hall (@SweepHall) April 16, 2018

going to watch a film a day in order to complete all key marvel films before the release of Avengers: Infinity War 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Charlotte 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ (@CharliiieMay) April 17, 2018

I have a week and a half to catch up on all the Marvel movies before Infinity War comes out. I’ve only seen the first Avengers and the new Spider-Man, good luck to me — greg (@gregoriochavezz) April 16, 2018

Imma have to watch all the MCU Movies in order before the Infinity War comes out. ALL MOVIES, ALL AFTER CREDIT SCENES, ALLLLL. — Diabetic Darrian (@DarrianM_D) April 15, 2018

Now, do YOU feel Avengers-ready!

