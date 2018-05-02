Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: Netizens turn their climax grief into hilarious memes

Watched 'Avengers: Infinity War' yet? Seeing superheroes cry for help and eventually turn into dust has broken millions of hearts. But, that doesn't stop fans from cracking jokes about it. Check out this new meme series.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2018 7:06:37 pm
Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Infinity War climax, what happens after Avengers Infinity War, does Thanos kills iron man, Avengers Infinity War climax, Avengers Infinity War part 2, indian express trending, Avengers Infinity War meme SPOILER ALERT! These Avengers: Infinity War climax memes will help you survive the GREAT loss. (Source: IceSeason101/ Twitter)
Avengers: Infinity War had one hell of a climax that left millions of fans around the world miserable and shocked. So much that some fans couldn’t help but seek therapists to help them deal with the tragic ending. Meanwhile, others waited for the next release to quench their curiosity. After teasing Thanos’ appearance since 2012’s The Avengers, the Marvel Studios finally brought the evil villain in his full glory — who managed to get all the Infinity Stones even at the cost of (spoiler alert!) his step-daughter.

But, as we have seen in superhero movies, the good always wins over the evil. Similarly, in this movie, the God of thunder Thor jumped in the middle of the fight and buried his axe right in Thanos’ chest but failed to save the world.

That moment when Thanos destroyed half of the universe with a snap of his fingers has hit hard in the audience’s minds (and souls). Seeing their favourite superheroes cry for help and turn into dust has broken millions of hearts. However, that doesn’t stop people from cracking jokes about it. Yes, they have turned their grief into a new meme series and have decided to laugh on their sorrows until the next sequel is out.

Which is your favourite charter from the Avengers movies? Let us know in the comments below.

