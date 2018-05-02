‘Avengers: Infinity War’ MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: Netizens turn their climax grief into hilarious memes

SPOILER ALERT! These Avengers: Infinity War climax memes will help you survive the GREAT loss. (Source: IceSeason101/ Twitter) SPOILER ALERT! These Avengers: Infinity War climax memes will help you survive the GREAT loss. (Source: IceSeason101/ Twitter)

Avengers: Infinity War had one hell of a climax that left millions of fans around the world miserable and shocked. So much that some fans couldn’t help but seek therapists to help them deal with the tragic ending. Meanwhile, others waited for the next release to quench their curiosity. After teasing Thanos’ appearance since 2012’s The Avengers, the Marvel Studios finally brought the evil villain in his full glory — who managed to get all the Infinity Stones even at the cost of (spoiler alert!) his step-daughter.

But, as we have seen in superhero movies, the good always wins over the evil. Similarly, in this movie, the God of thunder Thor jumped in the middle of the fight and buried his axe right in Thanos’ chest but failed to save the world.

That moment when Thanos destroyed half of the universe with a snap of his fingers has hit hard in the audience’s minds (and souls). Seeing their favourite superheroes cry for help and turn into dust has broken millions of hearts. However, that doesn’t stop people from cracking jokes about it. Yes, they have turned their grief into a new meme series and have decided to laugh on their sorrows until the next sequel is out.

Nikki Bella: I want Marriage and kids John Cena: I dont feel so good.. pic.twitter.com/y7pXZgF62m — Status™ (@WhatsTheStatus) April 30, 2018

I don’t feel so good… pic.twitter.com/XLdY7Qxdod — 𝑫𝑨𝑵 ships Mattasha (@ChimesMidnights) May 1, 2018

Bill Gates: What just happened? What has Thanos done? Windows: …Bill… I don’t… I don’t feel so… good… Bill: No no no no no, stay with me pal, stay with me Windows: pic.twitter.com/mdTgJhwqKu — rut roh raggy (@dannydinglebop) April 29, 2018

“Spongebob i don’t feel so good”

“See you on the other side Patrick” pic.twitter.com/JrvlDX1q3A — Dom (@FutureMyDad) May 1, 2018

mr. force i don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/KuqqwhvCnM — heath (@heathdwilliams) May 1, 2018

Hey bro? I don’t feel so good…. pic.twitter.com/OxO6WemVZL — m a y o (@broklynplumber) April 30, 2018

l-lois i dont feel so good…. pic.twitter.com/JDmNrO43f2 — Dдzzy (@YourMateDazzy) April 30, 2018

Which is your favourite charter from the Avengers movies? Let us know in the comments below.

