This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’-‘Baahubali 2’ meme series is the ‘baap’ of all superhero movies

It has been quite a while since Avengers: Infinity War hit the screens, but the craze for the superhero movie is far from dying any time soon. Well, it’s obvious considering that it was one of the biggest crossovers in the history of superhero flicks — with 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos — right from Iron Man to Black Panther and Doctor Strange to Groot! However, it seems like the number wasn’t enough for Chinese movie buffs. Possibly that’s why some fans from China decided to add Baahubali to the Avengers squad.
No, we’re not kidding. The ancient kingdom of Mahishmati is now a part of the Marvel universe — if not for real, at least in these mind-boggling memes that went crazy viral on Chinese social media. While in one meme, Baahubali admires Black Panther’s abs, in another Falcon admires Devasena’s eye make-up!
No sooner were the pictures posted on Twitter, many Indian fans were blown away. What’s more, many started interpreting the storyline or tweeting hilarious one-liners for the bizarre scenarios. Check out some of the pictures that surfaced on the micro-blogging site here.
Like this edit so much! So realistic. Kudos to the person behind this creativity 👏 Hope @MarvelStudios think this through and make Baahubali fight Thanos or support the avengers with his intelligence on the battlefield 💪🙌🤘🔥 #Prabhas #Baahubali2 #Saaho #avengersinfintywar pic.twitter.com/QrFSGczdAi
— Sunny Kesh (@Sunnykesh) May 11, 2018
Chinese fans’ memes of Avengers meeting #Baahubali is the greatest crossover event in history. #Baahubali2#Prabhas#AnushkaShetty#InfinityWarhttp://t.co/XY9l1YvPs9 via @htTweets pic.twitter.com/sjTZ5sbPF0
— Fandom😍😘 (@dear_fandom) May 11, 2018
Chinese WeChat users (used by nearly 1 billion) are having good time with Baahubaali 2 and Avengers memes. In one baahubali admires black panther’s abs, in another Falcon admires Devasena’ eye makeup.@htTweets pic.twitter.com/KcMlYuNCsx
— sutirtho patranobis (@spatranobis) May 10, 2018
So, three more from the “Baahubali-Avengers” series created by Chinese social media users @htTweets pic.twitter.com/cshwUgsaIE
— sutirtho patranobis (@spatranobis) May 10, 2018
When ‘Baahubali’ met ‘Avengers’ in China : Memes by Chinese fans go viral on social media, Fans are indulging themselves.. pic.twitter.com/FpHZ0xVtBq
— Subash இனி(சுபாஷினி) (@swamisaranamm) May 11, 2018
#Baahubali2 bombs in #China but Chinese memes of #Baahubali meeting the #Avengers are viralhttp://t.co/6dnXoL0XDq pic.twitter.com/Hky06qa24e
— Tollywood Magazine (@tollywoodmag) May 11, 2018
When ‘Baahubali’ Met ‘Avengers’ In China
Made By Chinese Fan#Baahubali2 #baahubali2theconclusion #Avengers#prabhas #AnushkaShetty #Ramyakrishnan #rajamouli@meramyakrishnan @ssrajamouli @BaahubaliMovie @arkamediaworks @Shobu_ pic.twitter.com/gssdPOahUL
— Dipali R (@iam_Dipali1) May 11, 2018
#Baahubali With the #Avengers @ssrajamouli Is planning to do a movie with???n #Avengers @BaahubaliMovie 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SgrPch7KNM
— Saikumar Chiliveri (@SaikumarChiliv5) May 11, 2018
😍👌😬@BaahubaliMovie & @Avengers fans in china showing some love with these cool memes. #Baahubali pic.twitter.com/0m1gTX8AwB
— Madhu Sudhan Reddy (@smadhusr) May 10, 2018
Thanos is a dead man. Baahubali would avenge the death of his GF and thus all the super hero’s especially my groot. pic.twitter.com/fKRU3FMsaq
— name can not be blank (@SarathSarath4) May 11, 2018
#BlackPanther looks so worried here… 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/F6rFE2V4ru
— What’s in a name? ⚡✨ (@k0ol1) May 11, 2018
Hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂😂now Bahubali is part of avenger infinity war 2
— prince raj indian🇮🇳 (@itsmeprinceraj) May 10, 2018
@athulct why did thanos kill kattappa
— Pranav (@Jakradum) May 11, 2018
Translation “Hawkeye, this Indian makeup is on Place!”
— Harsh Tiwari (@hrt_warrior) May 11, 2018
— Roland Martinez (@omgitsroland805) May 11, 2018
Would you root for Baahubali to join the Avengers squad? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
