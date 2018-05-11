This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’-‘Baahubali 2’ meme series is the ‘baap’ of all superhero movies

When ‘Avengers’ met ‘Baahubali’: See how Baahubali admires Black Panther’s abs! (Source: Sunny Kesh/Twitter) When ‘Avengers’ met ‘Baahubali’: See how Baahubali admires Black Panther’s abs! (Source: Sunny Kesh/Twitter)

It has been quite a while since Avengers: Infinity War hit the screens, but the craze for the superhero movie is far from dying any time soon. Well, it’s obvious considering that it was one of the biggest crossovers in the history of superhero flicks — with 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos — right from Iron Man to Black Panther and Doctor Strange to Groot! However, it seems like the number wasn’t enough for Chinese movie buffs. Possibly that’s why some fans from China decided to add Baahubali to the Avengers squad.

ALSO SEE | VIDEO: Krrish joins forces with the Avengers in this Infinity War trailer parody, and it’s all drama

No, we’re not kidding. The ancient kingdom of Mahishmati is now a part of the Marvel universe — if not for real, at least in these mind-boggling memes that went crazy viral on Chinese social media. While in one meme, Baahubali admires Black Panther’s abs, in another Falcon admires Devasena’s eye make-up!

ALSO READ | ‘Avengers: Infinity War’: These hilarious memes of all superheroes will crack you up

No sooner were the pictures posted on Twitter, many Indian fans were blown away. What’s more, many started interpreting the storyline or tweeting hilarious one-liners for the bizarre scenarios. Check out some of the pictures that surfaced on the micro-blogging site here.

Like this edit so much! So realistic. Kudos to the person behind this creativity 👏 Hope @MarvelStudios think this through and make Baahubali fight Thanos or support the avengers with his intelligence on the battlefield 💪🙌🤘🔥 #Prabhas #Baahubali2 #Saaho #avengersinfintywar pic.twitter.com/QrFSGczdAi — Sunny Kesh (@Sunnykesh) May 11, 2018

Chinese WeChat users (used by nearly 1 billion) are having good time with Baahubaali 2 and Avengers memes. In one baahubali admires black panther’s abs, in another Falcon admires Devasena’ eye makeup.@htTweets pic.twitter.com/KcMlYuNCsx — sutirtho patranobis (@spatranobis) May 10, 2018

So, three more from the “Baahubali-Avengers” series created by Chinese social media users @htTweets pic.twitter.com/cshwUgsaIE — sutirtho patranobis (@spatranobis) May 10, 2018

When ‘Baahubali’ met ‘Avengers’ in China : Memes by Chinese fans go viral on social media, Fans are indulging themselves.. pic.twitter.com/FpHZ0xVtBq — Subash இனி(சுபாஷினி) (@swamisaranamm) May 11, 2018

Thanos is a dead man. Baahubali would avenge the death of his GF and thus all the super hero’s especially my groot. pic.twitter.com/fKRU3FMsaq — name can not be blank (@SarathSarath4) May 11, 2018

Hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂😂now Bahubali is part of avenger infinity war 2 — prince raj indian🇮🇳 (@itsmeprinceraj) May 10, 2018

@athulct why did thanos kill kattappa — Pranav (@Jakradum) May 11, 2018

Translation “Hawkeye, this Indian makeup is on Place!” — Harsh Tiwari (@hrt_warrior) May 11, 2018

Would you root for Baahubali to join the Avengers squad? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd