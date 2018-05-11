Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Karnataka elections

This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’-‘Baahubali 2’ meme series is the ‘baap’ of all superhero movies

As if 22 superheroes — right from Iron Man to Black Panther and Doctor Strange to Groot — to fight one supervillain Thanos weren't enough, Chinese fans decided to add Baahubali to the Avengers squad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2018 10:07:31 pm
avengers infinity war, avengers baahubali 2 memes, avengers memes, avengers baahubali mashup, avengers baahubali viral memes Chinese social media, avengers war baahubali stars, indian express, indian express news When ‘Avengers’ met ‘Baahubali’: See how Baahubali admires Black Panther’s abs! (Source: Sunny Kesh/Twitter)
Related News

It has been quite a while since Avengers: Infinity War hit the screens, but the craze for the superhero movie is far from dying any time soon. Well, it’s obvious considering that it was one of the biggest crossovers in the history of superhero flicks — with 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos — right from Iron Man to Black Panther and Doctor Strange to Groot! However, it seems like the number wasn’t enough for Chinese movie buffs. Possibly that’s why some fans from China decided to add Baahubali to the Avengers squad.

ALSO SEE | VIDEO: Krrish joins forces with the Avengers in this Infinity War trailer parody, and it’s all drama

No, we’re not kidding. The ancient kingdom of Mahishmati is now a part of the Marvel universe — if not for real, at least in these mind-boggling memes that went crazy viral on Chinese social media. While in one meme, Baahubali admires Black Panther’s abs, in another Falcon admires Devasena’s eye make-up!

ALSO READ | ‘Avengers: Infinity War’: These hilarious memes of all superheroes will crack you up

No sooner were the pictures posted on Twitter, many Indian fans were blown away. What’s more, many started interpreting the storyline or tweeting hilarious one-liners for the bizarre scenarios. Check out some of the pictures that surfaced on the micro-blogging site here.

Would you root for Baahubali to join the Avengers squad? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now