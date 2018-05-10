This child chose to be GROOT on his resume; Twitterati want him to get ‘A+’

Twitterati think this child deserves an ‘A’ grade for his witty resume. What do you think? (Source: Disney MovieClips – TH Production/Youtube) Twitterati think this child deserves an ‘A’ grade for his witty resume. What do you think? (Source: Disney MovieClips – TH Production/Youtube)

When it comes to picking just one “favourite” figure from the Avengers: Infinity War team, it can leave many dumbfounded. Nevertheless, who would you pick if you were asked to write your resume as a Marvel character? This is exactly what a teacher in the USA asked his students to do for an assignment, and one of the responses definitely grabbed his attention.

Instead of keeping the impressive answer to himself, the teacher Jeffrey Scott Davis took to social media to share the story. He tweeted, “My students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resume and cover letter. The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine.”

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds mocks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to say NO to spoilers; ‘Deadpool’ fans call it the ‘cutest threat’



Along with the post, he also shared a few pictures of the child’s resume. Surprisingly, the tweet ended up gaining more retweets when another person with the Twitter handle @loversdestiel shared it. In no time, the tweet garnered a lot of attention and went viral two times over.

My students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resume and cover letter. The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine. @RobertDowneyJr @prattprattpratt @vindiesel #iamwfisd #wfisdengineering @WFISD_CEC pic.twitter.com/7pddcxebsK — Jeffrey Scott Davis M. Ed. (@ROBODAVISWFISD) May 8, 2018

IM GASPING FOR AIR pic.twitter.com/i6QaCJS6Fq — kylee is still in pain from iw // spoilers (@loversdestiel) May 9, 2018

Many people laughed their wits out after reading the summary on his resume and were curious whether the teacher gave the child an ‘A’ for his wit.

Meanwhile, others came up with quirky one-liners for the child. “Give him a B+ and write ‘I am Groot’ as your comments on his work.” and “I feel like that resume has some room to grow,” were a few more comments on the tweet.

But did you give him an “A+” ? pic.twitter.com/DQ4eQiKxjY — faded. (@impatient_glo) May 10, 2018

A well-rounded candidate, but I hear he’s a bit wooden in interviews — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) May 10, 2018

This Student got “We are GROOT!” as a mark? — Daniel Fahlke (@Flyingmana) May 10, 2018

I feel like that resume has some room to grow. — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) May 10, 2018

Sir

Can we see ALL!? 🙌🏽

LOL I would’ve volunteered to help correct (read) all🤣🤣 — MrsAbdool🇹🇹 (@koretta) May 10, 2018

My favorite part was when he said: Shit was deep man.. pic.twitter.com/dIyHO7o4YV — BiG CaLi What They Call ’em (@DequaneMy) May 10, 2018

What grade would you give this child? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd