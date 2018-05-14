Toronto Police busted ‘Thanos’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ fans couldn’t be happier

The photo of Thanos getting busted quickly went viral on the microblogging site and Tweeple couldn’t stop cracking jokes about the arrest. (Source: @bijxnamir/ Twitter) The photo of Thanos getting busted quickly went viral on the microblogging site and Tweeple couldn’t stop cracking jokes about the arrest. (Source: @bijxnamir/ Twitter)

While fans lost all their calm ever since Marvel studios dropped the trailer for the Avengers: Infinity War, they were flabbergasted when they saw the film. So much so that some even called for help and said would see shrinks! While the ‘epic crossover’ continues to rule the box office and fans discussing how they have been left with a broken heart, one tweet from Toronto has left them overjoyed. Reason? Well, the Toronto Police did something what Avengers could not do — busted Thanos!

Yes, on May 12, the Canadian Police arrested a human dressed in a special suit resembling similar to the Marvel anti-hero, and passersby couldn’t stop their excitement and were seen taking photos. The @TorontoPolice do what the @Avengers couldn’t do, stop #Thanos, an officer from the agency wrote while sharing the photo.

The photograph of Thanos being arrested quickly went viral on Twitter and led to a laughing riot on the micro-blogging site.

While some lauded the cops and even notified the Avengers by tagging them, others couldn’t stop cracking jokes and sharing memes. Some even chimed in calling for a sequel and said, “The #Toronto Police will be in Avengers: Infinity War Part 2.”

Way to go @TorontoPolice! 😂 — Linda Merry (@thesemerryDays) May 14, 2018

The #Toronto Police will be in Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. http://t.co/sH6N6XeZve — Midnight Rice (@_Junior_Ivy_) May 13, 2018

Marvel Studios releases title for Avengers 4: “Thanos Gets Busted”@MarvelStudios http://t.co/dWGjQxBJWg — TinaLouise Trépanier (@TPSFrenchCop) May 13, 2018

Shoutout to the @TorontoPolice for doing what the @Avengers couldn’t even do … stop Thanos!! pic.twitter.com/My3APjtXbt — LORD BIJAN. (@bijxnamir) May 12, 2018

Toronto Police – “Thanos, we need you to undergo a strip search, we believe you are smuggling infinity stones.”

Thanos – pic.twitter.com/xcVCmi1LiL — Poo Bear 🐻 ♿Team Strongbones, #pantsdown4equality (@Bemorefox) May 14, 2018

proof thanos is a poc… pic.twitter.com/oLsatwImKW — jovan (@ehjovan) May 12, 2018

Although details of the arrest have not been revealed yet by the police force, Avenger fans on Twitterverse were happy by this alternative ending and couldn’t stop talking.

boy the end of Infinity War is kind of anticlimactic pic.twitter.com/EntRPIzan3 — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) May 12, 2018

Leaked Avengers 4 ending 👀 (via r/MarvelStudios) pic.twitter.com/rufsWqKADA — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) May 13, 2018

The other day I said “Thanos, you’re under arrest!” was the dumbest dialogue I’d seen in a long time but I guess you can’t argue with results pic.twitter.com/xGeeHnPPP0 — Nick Hanover (@Nick_Hanover) May 12, 2018

Avenger fans, what do you think about this arrest? Tell us in comments below.

