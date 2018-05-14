Toronto Police busted ‘Thanos’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ fans couldn’t be happier

Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
SPOILER ALERT: The photograph of Thanos being arrested quickly went viral on Twitter and led to a laughing riot on the micro-blogging site. Avenger: Infinity War fans were thrilled about this event and it led to many memes and jokes on Twitter.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: May 14, 2018 6:48:10 pm
The photo of Thanos getting busted quickly went viral on the microblogging site and Tweeple couldn’t stop cracking jokes about the arrest. (Source: @bijxnamir/ Twitter)
While fans lost all their calm ever since Marvel studios dropped the trailer for the Avengers: Infinity War, they were flabbergasted when they saw the film. So much so that some even called for help and said would see shrinks! While the ‘epic crossover’ continues to rule the box office and fans discussing how they have been left with a broken heart, one tweet from Toronto has left them overjoyed. Reason? Well, the Toronto Police did something what Avengers could not do — busted Thanos!

ALSO READ | This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’-‘Baahubali 2’ meme series is the ‘baap’ of all superhero movies

Yes, on May 12, the Canadian Police arrested a human dressed in a special suit resembling similar to the Marvel anti-hero, and passersby couldn’t stop their excitement and were seen taking photos. The @TorontoPolice do what the @Avengers couldn’t do, stop #Thanos, an officer from the agency wrote while sharing the photo.

ALSO READ | ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ leaves Amitabh Bachchan clueless, Twitterati list out the Marvel ‘starter pack’

The photograph of Thanos being arrested quickly went viral on Twitter and led to a laughing riot on the micro-blogging site.

While some lauded the cops and even notified the Avengers by tagging them, others couldn’t stop cracking jokes and sharing memes. Some even chimed in calling for a sequel and said, “The #Toronto Police will be in Avengers: Infinity War Part 2.”

Although details of the arrest have not been revealed yet by the police force, Avenger fans on Twitterverse were happy by this alternative ending and couldn’t stop talking.

Avenger fans, what do you think about this arrest? Tell us in comments below.

