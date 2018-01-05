Woman spots a PYTHON in bed; snake-catcher says it just wants to SNUGGLE!

The python was found in a home in Queensland, Australia. (Source: The Snake Catcher 24/7 – Sunshine Coast/Facebook) The python was found in a home in Queensland, Australia. (Source: The Snake Catcher 24/7 – Sunshine Coast/Facebook)

As most countries are enveloped with the frosty season, people love to coil up in their beds, get under the blanket and snuggle with their loved ones. But, what would you do if you found a slithery snuggling guest inside? Yes, imagine waking up with a python ‘snuggling’ along with you in bed! A scene straight out from a horror film, isn’t it? Sadly, it happened in real life to a woman in Australia.

The woman suddenly woke up late at night at around 3 am to see a huge snake coiled up inside her bed right next to her pillow. In a state of panic, she immediately called a snake-catcher to rescue the reptile. Later, explaining why the snake did that, the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers posted a photo on Facebook and wrote, “Snakes don’t want to hurt us, sometimes they just want to snuggle.”

The post further added that the snake was not quite an outsider but a resident of the house! Yes, according to his post, the serpent had been living on the roof of the house but only fancied a more comfortable sleep that night. “They had a resident python that lived in there roof at their home just outside of Eumundi for a while and they would see him from time to time but he would always go back up into the roof.” On the fateful night, it didn’t return to its usual place and decided to join the owners in their bed.

The post has created a lot of buzz on Facebook and many are baffled why the owners did not get rid of the snake earlier. While some commented that they would have fled from the place in such a situation, others couldn’t stop cracking jokes. One user also wrote, “Snakes don’t bother me at all. However, I’m not fond of spooning with them.”

