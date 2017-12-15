Australian reality show slammed on social media for promoting sexist views

The program features four couples matched by three experts who agree to marry when they first meet. (Source: PMBarraclough/MarriedAU-Twitter) The program features four couples matched by three experts who agree to marry when they first meet. (Source: PMBarraclough/MarriedAU-Twitter)

A promo launched by Australian show Married at First Sight has triggered a major backlash from netizens after it featured a man named Dean expressing his views on modern relationships. Aired on Channel 9, many people on social media shared their displeasure about the promo and blamed the channel for picking up the guy and putting him on the show.

In the 0.45 – minute introductory clip Dean is heard saying, “”It’s hard to say without sounding sexist or something, but I like a girl that is a girl. She’s girly, and knows that I’m the man and I’m in charge. Also I want someone that listens to me. I wanna be the alpha male. She needs to respect me as the man. I think that’s a traditional role that still exists in a lot of other countries in the world, and Australia’s kind of lost that.”

This video was shared on various social media platforms, to introduce him to the world and convey what he is looking for in a girl. The content however did not go down well with Twitterati.

Dean wants to be loved, honoured… And obeyed. 🤵 #9Married pic.twitter.com/Lei4aGCXwG — Married At First Sight Australia (@MarriedAU) December 14, 2017

Starting with the Harvey Weinstein case, where over 40 women came out and spoke up against the American producer, followed by the #MeToo campaign and eventually Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ title, 2017 has been a year where people have come out and spoken against harassment. Moreover, with Australia passing the same sex marriage act, the air of acceptance has also spread. But content like this is a setback.

It’s amazing that you haven’t learnt a damn thing from 2017. — Ivana Kovac Kuti (@IKKsays) December 14, 2017

Any man who needs to force a woman to respect and obey him is both a coward and a bully. — Clementine Ford (@clementine_ford) December 14, 2017

does a single woman get to contribute to decisions at channel 9 because just — 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐒𝐘 𝐗 (@_danvaughan) December 14, 2017

Nine: How did Don Burke get away with sexually assaulting women for for so long? It’s a mystery. Also Nine: We have have given a rampant misogynist national coverage via a TV show. Please clap. — Insert the amusing Xmas name of your choice here. (@f_lexi_ble) December 14, 2017

This is disgraceful, why promote this kind of behaviour and set him up with a poor unsuspecting woman. Won’t be watching! — Kylie Dempsey (@Kyles_06) December 14, 2017

who decided to put a show from the 1950’s on tv http://t.co/vilJGmOXtn — green bean🍂 (@bricorine) December 14, 2017

Channel 9. You’re not being controversial. You’re being complicit. — Holly (@talkandtea) December 14, 2017

This is appalling, #Channel9. It’s not edgy, it’s not ‘controversial’. It’s straight out offensive, and in this #MeToo world it’s insane. Shelve it immediately http://t.co/YHOH80qTWg — Stuart Page (@stupafication) December 14, 2017

It is very irresponsible and dangerous for commercial TV networks to effectively turn misogyny and mistreatment of women into a palatable play for ratings. Women deserve better. We *need* better. http://t.co/3pViWE06cS — Angela Cuming (@AngelaCuming) December 14, 2017

The Australian reality television show, which screens on Nine Network is based on a Danish program of the same name. The program features four couples, who are matched by three experts and agree to marry when they first meet. Then they spend their wedding night in a hotel and leave for their honeymoon. Upon returning, they live together and then decide whether they want to continue their relationship or not. This marriage, where people meet as strangers at the altar of a commitment ceremony is not legal binding.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd