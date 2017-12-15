Devalued Degree

Australian reality show slammed on social media for promoting sexist views

The Australian reality television show, which screens on Nine Network is based on a Danish  program of the same name. The program features four couples, who are matched by three experts and agree to marry when they first meet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2017 8:07 pm
sexist tv show, Australian sexist show, channel 7, married at first sight, backlash from twitter, twitter reactions, The program features four couples matched by three experts who agree to marry when they first meet. (Source: PMBarraclough/MarriedAU-Twitter)
Related News

A promo launched by Australian show Married at First Sight has triggered a major backlash from netizens after it featured a man named Dean expressing his views on modern relationships. Aired on Channel 9, many people on social media shared their displeasure about the promo and blamed the channel for picking up the guy and putting him on the show.

In the 0.45 – minute introductory clip Dean is heard saying, “”It’s hard to say without sounding sexist or something, but I like a girl that is a girl. She’s girly, and knows that I’m the man and I’m in charge. Also I want someone that listens to me. I wanna be the alpha male. She needs to respect me as the man. I think that’s a traditional role that still exists in a lot of other countries in the world, and Australia’s kind of lost that.”

This video was shared on various social media platforms, to introduce him to the world and convey what he is looking for in a girl. The content however did not go down well with Twitterati.

Starting with the Harvey Weinstein case, where over 40 women came out and spoke up against the American producer, followed by the #MeToo campaign and eventually Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ title, 2017 has been a year where people have come out and spoken against harassment. Moreover, with Australia passing the same sex marriage act, the air of acceptance has also spread. But content like this is a setback.

The Australian reality television show, which screens on Nine Network is based on a Danish  program of the same name. The program features four couples, who are matched by three experts and agree to marry when they first meet. Then they spend their wedding night in a hotel and leave for their honeymoon. Upon returning, they live together and then decide whether they want to continue their relationship or not. This marriage, where people meet as strangers at the altar of a commitment ceremony is not legal binding.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 15: Latest News