5-year-old boy drew his mom on periods, and inspired other moms to share their period tales

Just weeks ago, we saw how kids react when their parents talk to them about sex, and it was quite an eye opener. Now, a family sketch by a 5-year-old boy is going viral. And it’s not because of his drawing skills.

The little kid, Julian, from New South Wales, Australia drew his parents, mostly using pencil and colouring only in parts. When he gave his work of art to his mother Penny Rohleder, she noticed only a little bit of her ‘portrait’ was coloured red. Intrigued why the boy coloured that tiny bit in red, she inquired and received a shocking reply. “That’s your period.”

Shocked? Well, so was she. And just like you his mother couldn’t decide whether she should be proud or embarrassed. She shared the photo of the sketch on blogger Constance Hall’s Facebook page last week, and since then it is going viral with Netizens in awe of the smart kid.

Rohleder wrote on Hall’s wall: “I don’t know whether to be proud or embarrassed that my 5-year-old son knows this… Julian drew a family portrait. I said ‘What’s that red bit on me’? And he replied, real casual, ‘That’s your period’. LOL…”

Parents from around the globe are now sharing their own experiences and the post has become an insider’s guide to parenting.

Explaining what exactly inspired little Julian to portray his mother in such a way, she told the Daily Mail Australia that he knows about periods and described the events of that day.

After the birth of her youngest in 2016, the mother of three suffered from pulmonary embolism, a disease that causes blood clotting. Thus she was given blood thinning medications and now her periods are very bad.

Recently, her periods were so bad that she had “to jump in the shower quickly to clean up while her son was on the toilet.” Julian who is extremely caring and affectionate rushed to his mom to check on her. “Jules was super concerned, but he knows about periods — kids follow you to the toilet every chance they get — and so he just kept asking me if I was ok,” she said.

She asked her son not to worry, but when she came out of the bathroom, he handed out the paper to her. “I said, “thanks mate that’s beautiful!” And he said “I thought you’d love it”,’ she explained. But she hadn’t noticed the red patch yet. It was then her eldest, the seven-year-old daughter said “he added something”. It was then when she noticed and couldn’t stop laughing at his response.

