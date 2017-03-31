Mother got shock of her life when a deadly snake photobombed her two-year-old toddler’s picture

The mother shared her spine-chilling experience online and the post has since then gone viral. (Source: Bianca Dickinson/ Facebook) The mother shared her spine-chilling experience online and the post has since then gone viral. (Source: Bianca Dickinson/ Facebook)

Parents like taking pictures of their little one and make wonderful memories with them — something to look back. Be it exotic location or not, the tiny tot smiling and making cute faces is more than enough for a great picture, and they certainly don’t want anything to be photobombing their precious moments, least of it a dangerous snake.

Yes, clicking a picture of her two-year-toddler, a mom in Australia got a shock of her life when she noticed a deadly Eastern Brown snake just a few inches away from her daughter. The mother of four was waiting for her elder children and decided to utilise the time clicking photos of her youngest.

She heard something move but thought it was nothing but the windy weather. Only seconds later she noticed a snake almost two feet long crawling near little Molly leg. “It’s really windy here so I thought it was a bit of bark flying from the tree. Looked up to see this massive brown had just passed my 2 year old,” she wrote.

Luckily the little soul was busy being herself and did not notice the venomous serpent. The snake passed away from the scene without harming the child. The mother, however, still could not come to terms with what happened.

The picture was shared by mom Bianca Dickinson on her Instagram and Facebook account on March 29 and since then has gone viral with almost 10,000 shares, at the time of writing.

According to her Insta post, she did not realise she had a picture of the snake and Molly until her elder children asked about it. “When I got home I was telling the older kids how big the snake was as they were in the vicinity too and one of them asked me if I got a pic of it. I didn’t know it at the time but yes I did!! It was at least 2m long!! It’s still making me sick looking at this,” the post read.

