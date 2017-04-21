Woman wins a brand new car after kissing it for 50 long hours!

Some 20 people participated in the quirky contest. (Source: FOX 7 Austin/ Facebook) Some 20 people participated in the quirky contest. (Source: FOX 7 Austin/ Facebook)

We have heard stories about winning a car through lucky draws and some other contests like answering a few questions. But ever heard about winning a brand new car by the power of kissing? Well, no matter how wacky it sounds, a woman recently won a brand new vehicle not just for a few pecks but after she kept kissing the car for a marathon FIFTY HOURS! Yes, you read it right, she definitely deserved it, what say?

The 30-year-old woman Dilini Jayasuriya from Austin, Texas won the new 2017 KIA Optima LX after continuously kissing the car in a “Kiss a KIA” contest. The rules were pretty simple the last person’s whose lips would be glued the sedan would be declared the winner.

The bizarre contest was organised by Austin radio station 96.7 KISS FM and saw some 20 enthusiastic participants when it started. But it’s not as easy as it sounds, many participants complained about blisters, back aches for standing for long hours. This is a perfect example of to what extent people would go to win free items!

Not just that, the first four hours of the bizarre contest were also streamed LIVE on the Facebook page of FOX 7 Austin, because why not! The rather sad-looking video shows most with their eyes closed, resting heads on the car or lying on the floor and trying to imagine something tempting in their mind to win the car.

However, this was not the first time that people competed in a long-term kissing contest for winning cars. Since 2007, Chevrolet has been holding such competition in China and other parts of the US. In fact, one winner kept kissing a sedan for 70 hours in 2012 in Michigan!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd