Atlanta fans pay for Black Panther, but in a hilarious goof-up, get to watch Fifty Shades Freed

Marvel is finally out with Black Panther and cinema enthusiasts all over the world can’t stop talking about it. It’s a huge deal for die-hard fans as they have been waiting with bated breath to enter the land of Wakanda, but things got a bit weird at Regal’s Atlantic Station. Instead of getting to see T’Challa fighting the evil, movie-goers got to see Anastasia Steele romancing Mr Grey.

According to a video shared by Twitter user ChefWaites, one can hear people shouting and laughing at the goof-up. “It’s the opposite movie!,” exclaimed one of the moviegoer.

Watch the video here.

Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played 50 shades instead of black panther pic.twitter.com/5WhvX270Y5 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

I never laughed so hard. I’m happy i came to the black theatre pic.twitter.com/pxdTFK4Qt3 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

Here are some of the funny reactions.

Art imitates life lmaooooo — Wakanda Sykes (@steenfox) February 16, 2018

I’m like why they playing the trailer for Mamma Mia 🤔 before Black Panther — Robots (@215robots) February 16, 2018

Grey, black… it’s an easy mistake — Jason Ryder (@JJSynn) February 16, 2018

Oh yeah I loved black panther too but now im not so sure I was see the new 50 shades of grey now 😂 — Jordan Gail (@jojopuff1) February 16, 2018

Excellent marketing strategy to boost 50 Shades. — Carlos Raffols (@CarlosRaffols) February 17, 2018

I wish I could see the look on their faces when the Universal logo popped up. — “a ‘kee kee kee’, my ass!” (@robcanvas) February 16, 2018

I would’ve riot if this happened to me 😂 pic.twitter.com/ns3TQGKC1K — Edgar Ortega (@EdgarOrtega875) February 16, 2018

They thought that movie was called “50 Shades Blacker”….http://t.co/5mKVQoK25t — DQ (@DQ_Doo1) February 16, 2018

Funny isn’t it? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

