  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Atlanta fans pay for Black Panther, but in a hilarious goof-up, get to watch Fifty Shades Freed

How would you react if you aren't at fault but you still get to see the wrong movie once you are seated inside the theatre? That's what happened to Atlanta fans, when they booked tickets for Marvel's Black Panther but got to see Fifty Shades Freed instead.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 17, 2018 7:54 pm
Black Panther, Fifty Shades of freed, Fifty Shades of freed review, Black Panther review, Black Panther hero, what is Black Panther, Fifty Shades of freed scenes, Fifty Shades of freed book, Indian express, trending news What would you prefer? Black Panther or Fifty Shades Freed? (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Marvel is finally out with Black Panther and cinema enthusiasts all over the world can’t stop talking about it. It’s a huge deal for die-hard fans as they have been waiting with bated breath to enter the land of Wakanda, but things got a bit weird at Regal’s Atlantic Station. Instead of getting to see T’Challa fighting the evil, movie-goers got to see Anastasia Steele romancing Mr Grey.

According to a video shared by Twitter user ChefWaites, one can hear people shouting and laughing at the goof-up. “It’s the opposite movie!,” exclaimed one of the moviegoer.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the funny reactions.

Funny isn’t it? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 17: Latest News