Presents Latest News

British online fashion brand Asos prints 17,000 ‘limited edition’ bags with a typo

Every another woman loves to have big brand names in their kitty. But have you ever expected a high-end e-commerce website to print a typo in the package of a bag which is worth 17,000?

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2018 9:35 pm
Asos typo, asos typo twitter reaction Can you spot the typo made by this British brand? (Source: Asos/Twitter)
Related News

Typos are usually harmless. But 17,000 of them can create quite a ripple, and that’s exactly what happened when  British online fashion brand Asos printed 17,000 bags with a misprint. Well, at least someone over at the company had the sense of humour aka common sense to not only acknowledge the mistake, but immediately turn it into a brand item. In a tweet from the brand’s official handle, the folks over at Asos decided to come clean with the typo (before someone else does), and went on to brilliant re-brand them as Limited Edition bags.

Not bad, right?

Asos tweeted a picture that had a typo in it. “Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo. We’re calling it a limited edition”, read the tweet.

Of course, the people of the World Wide Web are always up for a good laugh and they highly appreciated the tweet. Not only that, while some pointed out other instances of brands and designers falling prey to misprints – just so these could feel a little bit better, there were those who wondered if this wasn’t yet another marketing gimmick by the brand, akin to how other brands did something similar with full knowledge. The recent example of the latter being a social experiment carried out by the brand Diesel in February (Watch the video below).

Here’s a sample of the buzz the acknowledgement tweet generated.

So, remember the “Deisel brand knock-off” we talked about? Well, here’s what the brand did with their version of a limited edition line:

Now, Diesel, of course, was a statement against knock-offs; last year, another designer apologised on Facebook for her unfortunate choice of font on a bag. Pictures of the bag, which said ‘I love glitter’, looked like ‘Hitler’. The rest, as they say, is on social media.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 22: Latest News