British online fashion brand Asos prints 17,000 ‘limited edition’ bags with a typo

Typos are usually harmless. But 17,000 of them can create quite a ripple, and that’s exactly what happened when British online fashion brand Asos printed 17,000 bags with a misprint. Well, at least someone over at the company had the sense of humour aka common sense to not only acknowledge the mistake, but immediately turn it into a brand item. In a tweet from the brand’s official handle, the folks over at Asos decided to come clean with the typo (before someone else does), and went on to brilliant re-brand them as Limited Edition bags.

Not bad, right?

Asos tweeted a picture that had a typo in it. “Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo. We’re calling it a limited edition”, read the tweet.

Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo. We’re calling it a limited edition. pic.twitter.com/wTpKNid4V5 — ASOS (@ASOS) March 21, 2018

Of course, the people of the World Wide Web are always up for a good laugh and they highly appreciated the tweet. Not only that, while some pointed out other instances of brands and designers falling prey to misprints – just so these could feel a little bit better, there were those who wondered if this wasn’t yet another marketing gimmick by the brand, akin to how other brands did something similar with full knowledge. The recent example of the latter being a social experiment carried out by the brand Diesel in February (Watch the video below).

Here’s a sample of the buzz the acknowledgement tweet generated.

Watch ebay go mad with people selling them for £1000’s — Melissa Brooker (@MelissaJBro) March 21, 2018

Anyone would of thought we’d do this sort of thing on purpose 👀 — ASOS (@ASOS) March 21, 2018

Snap! The spelling and grammar police are awake now. 👌🏻 — Melissa Brooker (@MelissaJBro) March 21, 2018

Didn’t Deisel do something similar just recently? 🤔 — Trent McWhinney (@Trent_McWhinney) March 21, 2018

I love everything about this. If you make a mistake, own it. — Melissa Rieger (@MelissaRieger) March 21, 2018

Is the packaging recyclable out of curiosity? If it isn’t it’s probably well worth a large company like yourselves looking into it — Tom Cuckow (@Tom_Cuckow) March 21, 2018

Yep, one thing that stops me ordering half the time is the amount of packaging. Make it better for the environment please. :) — Miss H Livecarp 🐟 (@HayleyNature) March 21, 2018

I work in fashion as well….I think we’ve had our share of typos like “shite shirt” instead of “white shirt” 😂😳 pic.twitter.com/yWVI4bPqTc — Michelle Lauritzen (@MELauritzen) March 21, 2018

So, remember the “Deisel brand knock-off” we talked about? Well, here’s what the brand did with their version of a limited edition line:

Now, Diesel, of course, was a statement against knock-offs; last year, another designer apologised on Facebook for her unfortunate choice of font on a bag. Pictures of the bag, which said ‘I love glitter’, looked like ‘Hitler’. The rest, as they say, is on social media.

