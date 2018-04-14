Presents Latest News

#AskMalala: Malala Yousafzai reveals her favourite Pakistani dish, cricketer and more

Malala Yousafzai interacted with people on Twitter with #AskMalala. While some asked about the "biggest challenge" and the "best opportunity" faced by young women in a developed country, others wondered what she was reading at the moment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2018 6:30:17 pm
#askmalala, Malala Yousafzai, people ask malala on twitter, twitter questions malala, Malala Yousafzai answers on Twitter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news World’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to answer some questions. (Source: DFID/Wikimedia Commons)
Related News

During her trip to Canada, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai decided to interact with people on Twitter. Using the hashtag #AskMalala, the 20-year-old activist’s fund account tweeted, “@Malala is in Canada and will be doing a @Twitter Q&A tomorrow! Send in your questions using #AskMalala. 👈🏽” The post took no time to catch Twitterati’s attention, who then started asking the Pakistani activist various questions around multiple topics.

While queries about Malala’s education and work did come up, there were also very interesting inquiries such as: “Hi @Malala we are a group of seven 10-11 year old girls and we like to spread kindness and raise awareness about many issues in our community and in the world. What advice can you give us to actually being heard by adults and taken serious? #AskMalala!” On starting the Q&A session, Malala tweeted, “In Canada and ready to answer your questions! #AskMalala”

While some asked about the “biggest challenge” and the “best opportunity” faced by young women in a developed country, others wondered what the young activist was reading at the moment. Here are the questions and Malala’s responses to them:

Any questions you have in mind that people should have asked Malala? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 14: Latest News