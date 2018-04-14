AskMalala: Malala Yousafzai reveals her favourite Pakistani dish, cricketer and more

World’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to answer some questions. (Source: DFID/Wikimedia Commons) World’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to answer some questions. (Source: DFID/Wikimedia Commons)

During her trip to Canada, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai decided to interact with people on Twitter. Using the hashtag #AskMalala, the 20-year-old activist’s fund account tweeted, “@Malala is in Canada and will be doing a @Twitter Q&A tomorrow! Send in your questions using #AskMalala. 👈🏽” The post took no time to catch Twitterati’s attention, who then started asking the Pakistani activist various questions around multiple topics.

While queries about Malala’s education and work did come up, there were also very interesting inquiries such as: “Hi @Malala we are a group of seven 10-11 year old girls and we like to spread kindness and raise awareness about many issues in our community and in the world. What advice can you give us to actually being heard by adults and taken serious? #AskMalala!” On starting the Q&A session, Malala tweeted, “In Canada and ready to answer your questions! #AskMalala”

.@Malala is in Canada and will be doing a @Twitter Q&A tomorrow! Send in your questions using #AskMalala. 👈🏽 pic.twitter.com/tacXp9qox3 — Malala Fund (@MalalaFund) April 12, 2018

In Canada and ready to answer your questions! #AskMalala — Malala (@Malala) April 13, 2018

While some asked about the “biggest challenge” and the “best opportunity” faced by young women in a developed country, others wondered what the young activist was reading at the moment. Here are the questions and Malala’s responses to them:

What are you reading right now? What are your Top 3 essential reads for young women? #AskMalala http://t.co/qHVv3BEB7Q — Melissa Grelo (@melissagrelo) April 13, 2018

Hi @Malala! So far what has been your favorite or most enlightening college experience? Also, what’s been your favorite class? #AskMalala — Viet VoPham (@Viet_VoPham) April 13, 2018

I enjoy my philosophy classes. Favourite moment, it’s all so exciting. Oxford is so beautiful. 💕#AskMalala http://t.co/XYLkAWdu39 — Malala (@Malala) April 13, 2018

What is your favourite thing about Canada? #AskMalala I hope you’re having a lovely time here. — Kate (Dallas PTX 104 • PentaCon 105) (@kateincanada) April 13, 2018

Shahid Afridi obviously and I am a big fan of cricket and proud of my Pakistani cricket team 🏏🇵🇰#AskMalalahttp://t.co/85Zl3tYxJR — Malala (@Malala) April 13, 2018

#AskMalala What is your favorite Girl Power moment of 2018? — Emily McKenna (@EMCK97) April 13, 2018

Going to Lebanon with Tim Cook and meeting girls there. And, nice Twitter background. 😃#AskMalala http://t.co/44O275PsGI — Malala (@Malala) April 13, 2018

Hi @Malala! What’s your favorite Pakistani dish? Loved your interview on David Letterman’s Netflix show! #AskMalala — Upasna Gautam (@UpasnaGautam) April 13, 2018

I love Pakistani food, but especially my Mom’s rice and chicken curry #AskMalala http://t.co/IK0PzWAdME — Malala (@Malala) April 13, 2018

