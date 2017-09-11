After Donald Trump signed DACA orders, a 65-ft child peers at the US-Mexico wall

The artwork has been installed on the Mexican side and will be up for a month. (Source: @JRart/ Twitter) The artwork has been installed on the Mexican side and will be up for a month. (Source: @JRart/ Twitter)

As US President Donald Trump signed another infamous order that repealed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme that safeguarded young people illegally brought to the US, an artwork has sprung up at the newly built wall along the Mexican border. A 65-ft art installation of a child peering through the wall is the latest artwork that has been set up as a symbol of protest, and Twitterati just love it.

Trump scrapped the DACA programme, also known as Dreamers, which was put in place by former US president Barack Obama. The new law has left thousands of youngster in dismay whose future now remains uncertain.

Symbolically, in a giant photo, a toddler can be seen caught in-between the wall. However, the boy can be seen clinching the bars with his fingers, giving an impression that “the entire thing could be toppled with a giggle”.

A French artist, who goes by the name ‘JR’, said the portrait is of one-year-old Kikito, who lives in the border town of Tecate. Unveiling the installation, he told press that he was driven by a dream in which he imagined a kid looking over the wall.

JR said he had not thought that the project would coincide with the news about the DACA programme. Instead, it is part of his long-term work to highlight the “Ellis Islands of today,” which has taken him from the shores of Italy where migrants have been arriving by boat from Africa to the California desert.

“Now as an artist I think that it’s amazing that the piece arrived at a moment when it creates more dialogue,” he told AP. “Because the idea itself is to raise more questions.”

For artists and activists, the 1,000-km of existing iron wall and fencing between the two neighboring countries have long been a blank canvas, but with the recent installment, people on both sides think it’s a positive sign.

The artwork is temporary and will be up only for a month, but the town people on the Mexican side seem to have fallen in love with it taking selfies and children playing near its base.

The image also got everyone talking on Twitter. Sample these.

[With inputs from AP]

