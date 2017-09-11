After Donald Trump signed DACA orders, a 65-ft child peers at the US-Mexico wall

As US President Donald Trump signed another infamous order that repealed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme that safeguarded young people illegally brought to the US, an artwork has sprung up at the newly built wall along the Mexican border. A 65-ft art installation of a child peering through the wall is the latest artwork that has been set up as a symbol of protest, and Twitterati just love it.
Trump scrapped the DACA programme, also known as Dreamers, which was put in place by former US president Barack Obama. The new law has left thousands of youngster in dismay whose future now remains uncertain.
Symbolically, in a giant photo, a toddler can be seen caught in-between the wall. However, the boy can be seen clinching the bars with his fingers, giving an impression that “the entire thing could be toppled with a giggle”.
Meet Kikito, he turned 1 year old last April. The piece is visible close to the Tecate border for a month pic.twitter.com/xfDBzQ1DYV
— JR (@JRart) September 7, 2017
A French artist, who goes by the name ‘JR’, said the portrait is of one-year-old Kikito, who lives in the border town of Tecate. Unveiling the installation, he told press that he was driven by a dream in which he imagined a kid looking over the wall.
This is the exact location of the piece ! Up for a month ! http://t.co/UqhKFMTeMF pic.twitter.com/Q7uuXG3VJ1
— JR (@JRart) September 8, 2017
JR said he had not thought that the project would coincide with the news about the DACA programme. Instead, it is part of his long-term work to highlight the “Ellis Islands of today,” which has taken him from the shores of Italy where migrants have been arriving by boat from Africa to the California desert.
View from the Mexican side pic.twitter.com/GKwyFjUepq
— JR (@JRart) September 8, 2017
“Now as an artist I think that it’s amazing that the piece arrived at a moment when it creates more dialogue,” he told AP. “Because the idea itself is to raise more questions.”
For artists and activists, the 1,000-km of existing iron wall and fencing between the two neighboring countries have long been a blank canvas, but with the recent installment, people on both sides think it’s a positive sign.
— JR (@JRart) September 9, 2017
The artwork is temporary and will be up only for a month, but the town people on the Mexican side seem to have fallen in love with it taking selfies and children playing near its base.
The image also got everyone talking on Twitter. Sample these.
Child peering over the border from Mexico to US draws crowds on both sides. Apparently some are waving to each other. #ARTIVISM #Trump pic.twitter.com/7C7RIZOlx0
— Natalie Sirett (@NatalieSirett_) September 10, 2017
Child peering over the border from Mexico to US draws crowds on both sides. Apparently some are waving to each other. #ARTIVISM #Trump pic.twitter.com/7C7RIZOlx0
— Natalie Sirett (@NatalieSirett_) September 10, 2017
This is so cool and at such a right time. Art can move the emotions that we are unable to express any other way. Thank you @JRart
— Rusty Rueff (@RustyRueff) September 9, 2017
Thousand times “Thank You 🙏”
This is beautiful, moving, breathtaking, gracious, clever… Love it !💗
— LEA LEONI (@LIVE_LE_RETOUR) September 8, 2017
Heartbreaking
— Martin Chavez (@MartyChavez) September 8, 2017
Sad to see a kid being used this way. If it’s hard for kids, don’t have them and make them suffer.
— sweet*hibiscus17 (@NashdoiTsoh4) September 10, 2017
Personally as a Mexican-American who has lived on that border, and in name of the people who cannot cross it either way, thank you.
— Priscilla Rotten (@prisram14) September 8, 2017
WHAT’S THAT OVER THERE?
Curiosity, innocent & true
That soft & gentle blade,
Pierces the hateful heart
& cuts down the walls of injustice.
— Nicole Gipson (@antaeusargus) September 8, 2017
Only @JRart can touch our hearts with this amazing art on the US/Mex border. “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” DACA=LOVE. LV 19:9, MK 12:32 pic.twitter.com/WEkZ3uS9JN
— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 6, 2017
A matter of perspective
Kikito by @JRart
“What you see can change who you are”#NoBorders #Mexico #USA pic.twitter.com/C9Z9c2Zdhl
— Luigerman (@dreamermaker) September 7, 2017
This is both amazing and ‘soul restoring’. your beautiful art rises above the wall in more ways than one – thank you JR 💕💕💕
Luv from 🇦🇺
— Deb S (@Debstar1270) September 7, 2017
Fantastic! Love to see more art re-defining the ridiculous wall.
— Charlotte Wolters (@CharltteWolters) September 7, 2017
What do you think about this art installation? Let us know in comments below.
[With inputs from AP]
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App