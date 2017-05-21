Pet dog holds injured owner as he waits for ambulance

Tony even followed his master when he was being taken in the ambulance. (Source: Def Civil B. Blanca/ Facebook) Tony even followed his master when he was being taken in the ambulance. (Source: Def Civil B. Blanca/ Facebook)

A dog is a man’s best friend we have been told and there have been many instances when our four-legged friend has risked their own life to save their humans. And in situations when they can’t do much, be sure that your paw-friend will never leave your side. One such incident happened in Argentina when a pet dog did not leave his master after he fell from a tree and was injured. The furry friend kept holding onto his chest till an ambulance arrived and pictures of the heartwarming gesture have gone viral.

According to a report by the People, Jesús Heuche fell down from a tree while trimming it. He was left unconscious but his pet Tony firmly placed his paws over the 28-year-old male’s chest till the paramedics arrived. In fact, Tony even not allow emergency crew or the police get near his human friend once they arrived. “He thought they wanted to do something [bad] to me,” Heuche was quoted in the report.

Civil Defence forces described the incident on Facebook in a post along with few pictures of Tony caring for his master. The post has gone viral with people expressing their love and admiration for the dog.

“At 18:07 PM. A person who was trimming a tree in street Balboa 2473 fell off the same from a height of 2 meters long. The worker of 28 years of age suffered head trauma mild, so was transferred by ambulance personnel of service always. At all times the hilly was accompanied by his pet, Tony. Attended Police staff and civil defence,” the post read.

“I woke up because I had my son, the dog, on top of me,” said Heuche. “I give him all my love and he gives me everything back.”

