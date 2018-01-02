Can you spot the SIX hidden soldiers in this picture?

Take up the quiz. (Source: Twitter) Take up the quiz. (Source: Twitter)

Think you have great eyesight? Well, if the last time we put it to test you scored well on our quiz (take it again here), then don’t get too smug, because the latest picture doing the rounds on the Internet has proved to be quite a tough cookie to crack.

Though it’s been a while, the British Army’s Household Cavalry posted a picture on Twitter asking people to find six soldiers in the frame. Now, we all know that army men and women have pretty much perfected the art of camouflage, and this picture is a prime example of that. But Netizens are not one to shy away from a challenge, and they put on their Sherlock hats, took out their pipe, and soon got sniffing in the woods.

Here’s a Christmas Day teaser for you.

This picture was taken back in July on Salisbury plain and will test your powers of observation.

Can you spot 6 of our camouflaged soldiers in the Wood?

All will be revealed on Boxing Day

Happy Christmas and happy hunting!

🌲⛄️🌲⛄️🌲 pic.twitter.com/GS6XYG5X17 — Household Cavalry (@HCMRegt) December 25, 2017

Of course, not all could spot all the soldiers, and to help people out, the Household Cavalry posted another picture with the officers partially revealed.

Here they are partially revealed, just to make it a little easier for you! #trustedguardians Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/TQFNSDp78J — Household Cavalry (@HCMRegt) December 25, 2017

Soon after that, the guessing game picked up pace and people started posting their answers.

I have poor I have not french technology http://t.co/b2P1vUfARt pic.twitter.com/qYuL8ndNJH — Herodote1789 (@herodote1789) December 29, 2017

My dad used to be in the Army. Surprised he wasn’t any good at hide and seek 🤔 — Simon Ca (@Osna_Rider) December 30, 2017

Nope. In the original picture, I can only “maybe” see something. Good job soldiers! — Mary Sanchez (@marmelloz) December 28, 2017

Is it me or the pictures not the same. — BlazeF1RE (@MurtIvers) December 27, 2017

I hope they’re blimming well NOT spotted, it would kind of defeat the point of camouflage – lol – and you’d have to have stern words with their training officer!!!! Seasonal greetings to you all, thanks for everything that you do in our defense x — Tracy Bidwell (@tabtcbbc) December 26, 2017

I can spot 3 possibly 4….so hard that, think I’d be Brown bread — James (@kinfauns67) December 26, 2017

After 1 bottle of champagne & a few largers I’d be surprised if I could even see them if they weren’t hiding. Happy Christmas — Shaun Goater (@s_goater1) December 25, 2017

Okay, now one for you! Here a camouflaged army car or army truck partially revealed, just to make it a little easier for you! Happy New Year! #armytrucks pic.twitter.com/O2cGKJ1Yss — Army Vehicle Club (@ArmyVehicleClub) December 30, 2017

right in front behind the tree and behind the bush on the right — faz um 21 (@koeenisberg) December 25, 2017

Five! With the help of a squaddie and a six year old… 🙈 — Louise Martin (@LouiseAtSee) December 26, 2017

I think I spot em all pic.twitter.com/BxiE1DatRk — Ferdinand Bol (@BolFerdinand) December 27, 2017

The Household Cavalry finally took pity on all those guessing and pointed the brave soldiers out.

Well, 2017 might be over, but this was a fun way to end it, right? Here’s looking forward to many more puzzles and riddles that would capture our attention this year.

