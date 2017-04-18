Arab-Muslim teen in US tells dad she wants to take off her hijab; his reply is melting hearts

A screenshot of Lamyaa’s chat, in which she discusses wanting to take her hijab off with her father, is garnering attention on social media. (Source: Representational Image from Thinkstock Images; @lxmyaa/Twitter) A screenshot of Lamyaa’s chat, in which she discusses wanting to take her hijab off with her father, is garnering attention on social media. (Source: Representational Image from Thinkstock Images; @lxmyaa/Twitter)

A teenager’s conversation with her dad is going viral on social media. Not because they said something “aww so adorable” or “oh my god, so cute” to each other, but for of an entirely different reason. Lamyaa is a 17-year-old Muslim girl, who stays in Pennsylvania, US, while her father stays in Saudi Arabia. A screenshot of her chat, in which she talks bout taking off her hijab with her father is garnering a lot of attention on social media.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Malala Yousafzai pokes fun at Justin Trudeau’s tattoos leaving everyone in splits

According to BuzzFeed, Lamyaa was a member of a group wherein “President Trump and the tense political climate” was recently discussed. The Trump administration has often come across as unfavourable for Muslims and Lamyaa reportedly said she condoned very strong personal views on Trump because his “presidency did impact me because I am an Arab, Muslim woman”. Her arguments on Trump’s attitude towards Muslims were countered vehemently by one person on the group, who apparently said, “Stop defending Islam B***h shut up you couldn’t take that scarf off or your dad would beat your ass.” Reportedly, Lamyaa felt that it was because she is a Muslim that this person triggered a response of this tenor.

To prove the person wrong, she decided to text her father, a screenshot of the chat which she later shared on social media. Read her chat with her father here.

Since this is a mentality a lot of you seem to have pic.twitter.com/CQn5L8zibS — l a m y a a (@lxmyaa) April 15, 2017

After she told her father that she wanted to take off her hijab, his progressive response has since then been winning hearts on Twitter. He said, “If it’s what you feel like you want to do, go ahead. I’ll support you no matter what.” For the uninitiated, Saudi Arabia is a country where even expat women are expected to step out only after she wears an abaya (a full-length outer garment) and all women are expected to wear a hijab to cover their head.

Here are some of the reactions her tweet garnered.

@lxmyaa I get what message you’re trying to send, shame some people are too ignorant to realize this though. And your dad is so sweet! — Stargirl (@MabelleKreidy) April 15, 2017

@lxmyaa I love your dad and I love you, thank you for share this and teach us about your religion and life! 💜💜 — 15 (@THEATERAUHLAVON) April 16, 2017

@lxmyaa Bless your father ;-; Also, if I can add something to support your point, this thread is a good read! http://t.co/SAY3HSrUSZ — Shooting Star 🌟 Sy (@Sypherica) April 15, 2017

@lxmyaa When I first decided to take it off and I told my dad he said “I never made you put it on and I’m not gonna make you keep it. Your decision” — Sarah (@sarahserhane) April 15, 2017

@lxmyaa @Air_Rick_Ahh Your dads response got me tearing up a bit😭 the kind of parent I hope to be. — 🌼CeenDee🌻 (@Ur_Sweet_Melody) April 15, 2017

if my future husband isn’t this supportive of our children he’s not my husband http://t.co/zIa5dYMfO5 — julissa ✨ (@julieprieto53) April 15, 2017

To those who misunderstood her chat with her father and countered her post as a liberty that a lot of other Muslim women did not have and, hence, diminished the nature of their oppression, here is what she had to say.

pic.twitter.com/cVrld0pFFZ — l a m y a a (@lxmyaa) April 15, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd