April Fools’ Day 2018: Top pranks to try out this year

Here are some of the April Fools’ pranks. (Source: Thinkstock Image) Here are some of the April Fools’ pranks. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

If you think it’s just people who dupe their friends on April 1, then you are highly mistaken. April Fool’s Day is an even bigger hit in the big corporate world. In the past, we have seen companies announcing “excellent” news, and even launching products and services that are most believable. But in reality, they are just bunch of hoaxes that you have fallen for. With April Fools’ Day almost here, several companies are trying their best to make you fall for their tricks again. So keep your eyes and ears open!

Also Read | April Fools’ Day 2018: Why is April Fool’s Day celebrated; Origin, History and Significance

Here are a few pranks that brands have already tried on their customers this year:

Chocolate Whopper

The fast-food brand Burger King had to live up to last year’s Whopper toothpaste prank. So it took a cue from Easter treats and introduced a special edition of its Whopper sandwich made entirely with chocolate and candied ingredients for April 1.

Also Read| April Fools’ Day 2018: Funny pranks and tricks to poke fun at friends and colleagues

Beautiful bond salon for you and your pet

Two salons are offering matching haircuts for pet owners and their pets (the same matching haircuts started by Petco). Now, you can get an identical haircut and facial makeovers and can pose with your pet to show your ultimate “love” for them.

Are you up for some bacon cereals?

They say breakfast is the most important meal. Check these sweetened corn cereal with real pieces of bacon and make your meal “delicious”.

Need some security for your gifts?

Here are some amazing options that you can opt for while getting your delivery.

Binge watch the right way

Do you like to snack while watching television, but don’t know how to make things less messy? Don’t you worry, we have found an amazing solution for it.

Google Shrine

This April Fools’ Day, offer prayers, links, AdWords dollars and 2,000-word blog posts in exchange for better search engine rankings. Car-shopping site iSeeCars is out with Google Shrine.

Looking for a new car?

Lexus promises to deliver a custom-built Lexus within 48 hours after your spit-test DNA analysis. Take this DNA test and you will require no key to start your car.

Need new eyeglasses?

Try these onion-ring monocle and get an “excellent” vision. Eyewear brand Warby Parker got together with fast-food giant Arby’s to explore the synergy between glasses and meat through a Warby’s collaboration.

Hate reading?

Online textbook rental company Chegg introduced the Osmosis Learning Pillow, a memory-foam pillow that pounds knowledge into your head while you sleep.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd