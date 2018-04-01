Omar Abdullah responds to Emirates ‘decision’ to introduce a transparent SkyLounge

Will you travel in a transparent flight? (Source: Emirates airlines /Twitter) Will you travel in a transparent flight? (Source: Emirates airlines /Twitter)

Emirates, one of the leading airline companies, is known for its luxurious aircraft and services. Recently, the Dubai-based company was also crowned as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2018 Air Transport Awards. So, taking things a step higher, to make journey at 37,000ft more adventurous – Emirates announced transparent roof for their new carriers!

The company tweeted the announcement for a transparent “SkyLounge” and even shared three photos. Describing the exquisite carrier, they wrote, “SkyLounge, the most exclusive Onboard Lounge to be introduced on its Boeing 777X fleet from 2020.” Further adding details about the unique facility the airline company stated, “A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury, Emirates SkyLounge promises window views like no other.”

Emirates reveals SkyLounge, the most exclusive Onboard Lounge to be introduced on its Boeing 777X fleet from 2020. A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury, Emirates SkyLounge promises window views like no other. pic.twitter.com/pwtoocM9mN — Emirates airline (@emirates) March 31, 2018

Imagine floating above the clouds with uninterrupted views, amazing right? But shouldn’t it be scary too? Or you can say doesn’t it sound a little fishy? Well, guess what it was. The fact that the announcement was made on April 1, aka April Fools’ Day, made it very conspicuous. In fact, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were one of the first to not fall for the prank.

“Nice one @emirates. Now if only this hadn’t been announced on All Fools Day we’d have had something to look forward to :)”, he wrote on Twitter.

Nice one @emirates. Now if only this hadn’t been announced on All Fools Day we’d have had something to look forward to 😀 http://t.co/nPqjbKIimk — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 1, 2018

Others too joined him and many wished it was not a prank but would actualise. A few also fell for the prank. Nevertheless, Tweeple also lauded the airline company for their joke.

April Fools! I remember last year when they announced the triple decker A380…. Hahahahhaa… nice one Emirates! — Michael O’Bryan (@mikeobflya) March 31, 2018

If only it wasn’t April fools @emirates! This is an amazing idea! 💡 — Charlotte Burnett 🐝 (@charlottewilko1) April 1, 2018

Wow it wld b an amazing experience 😍 — Shwetha (@shwetha0811) March 31, 2018

With no clouds up there ? I really wanna see how one will travel 4 hrs or more unless its for sun bathing! — George Osore (@FITUTU) April 1, 2018

This GIF shows my genuine reaction, when I actually believed that @Emirates will have a transparent onboard lounge. 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/t9bSVhJrp0 — Osama (@OsamaDar1999) March 31, 2018

I guess it’s already the 1st of April in Dubai then. Good one guys. I’ll have my free tickets now thank you. 😂😂😂😂 — Brad – that’s all (@aMidLifeCrisis) March 31, 2018

Another April fools joke and this is better than last year’s. Kudos! — Julene (@jujucella) April 1, 2018

I too wish @emirates a very happy #AprilFoolsDay …. Better luck next time 🤣🤣 Apparently people here on twitter are much smarter than you comprehend — Vishal Raj Sehijpal (@vishalsehijpal) March 31, 2018

However, this is not the first time Emirates tried to trick people with glamorous and unusual announcement. Last, year, they had suggested they would introduce a three-tire carrier with even a swimming pool inside!

