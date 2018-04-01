Presents Latest News

Omar Abdullah responds to Emirates ‘decision’ to introduce a transparent SkyLounge

Taking to Twitter, the company announced their plans for “SkyLounge” and even shared three photos. “A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury, Emirates SkyLounge promises window views like no other.”

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: April 1, 2018 8:52 pm
emirates, april fools day, april fools day 2018, emirates april fools prank, emirates 2018 prank, best 2018 april fools pranks, viral news, indian express Will you travel in a transparent flight? (Source: Emirates airlines /Twitter)
Related News

Emirates, one of the leading airline companies, is known for its luxurious aircraft and services. Recently, the Dubai-based company was also crowned as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2018 Air Transport Awards. So, taking things a step higher, to make journey at 37,000ft more adventurous – Emirates announced transparent roof for their new carriers!

The company tweeted the announcement for a transparent “SkyLounge” and even shared three photos. Describing the exquisite carrier, they wrote, “SkyLounge, the most exclusive Onboard Lounge to be introduced on its Boeing 777X fleet from 2020.” Further adding details about the unique facility the airline company stated, “A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury, Emirates SkyLounge promises window views like no other.”

Imagine floating above the clouds with uninterrupted views, amazing right? But shouldn’t it be scary too? Or you can say doesn’t it sound a little fishy? Well, guess what it was. The fact that the announcement was made on April 1, aka April Fools’ Day, made it very conspicuous. In fact, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were one of the first to not fall for the prank.

“Nice one @emirates. Now if only this hadn’t been announced on All Fools Day we’d have had something to look forward to :)”, he wrote on Twitter.

Others too joined him and many wished it was not a prank but would actualise. A few also fell for the prank. Nevertheless, Tweeple also lauded the airline company for their joke.

However, this is not the first time Emirates tried to trick people with glamorous and unusual announcement. Last, year, they had suggested they would introduce a three-tire carrier with even a swimming pool inside!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 01: Latest News