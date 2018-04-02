Presents Latest News

When BBC anchors got fooled on April Fools’ Day, and more impressive pranks from 2018

The entrepreneur built up anticipation with an ambiguous tweet promising big news. And within a few hours, Elon Musk tweeted that his electric automobile company went broke after it failed to raise money, "including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs".

The news presenters dedicated a slot to discuss the fake atricle published in the daily and didn't realise it was a joke!
April 1, is no ordinary day for corporate houses or big brands. They roll out offers and announce big things with the same enthusiasm as probably on Christmas or New Year. The only difference is, however, most of these things are nothing but pranks. From Coco-Cola to even European Union, this year every one pulled off some of the weirdest and unusual jokes — be it transparent skylounge in an aircraft or smartshoe phones. And if all that were not enough, as the April Fools’ Day was about to end Elon Musk dropped a bomb! Pulling off a classic prank, the Tesla CEO announced his company went bankrupt! And it’s not just companies who decided to fool the public. With pranks as good as what The Observer pulled, even other news organisation failed to identify it and fell for it!

When news presenters fell for prank on LIVE television

And if all these pranks to fool customers and viewers were not funny enough, then wait till you see how presenters on a Live TV show themselves fell for a prank. Yes, viewers of BBC Breakfast were left in splits after presenters of the show — Roger Johnson and Babita Sharma appeared to treat an April Fools’ article written by The Observer as a genuine news story on Brexit emojis!

Netflix accquires Seth Rogan

But Musk was not the only one to pull off such a big joke. Netflix wasn’t far behind. If you think bankruptcy of the big company is shocking, then wait till you see Netflix US’ announcement. The company declared that they acquired American actor-writer Seth Rogan! Yes, in an “unprecedented business move” they stelled the price a “little higher than a standard Chili’s To-Go entree”.

Google’s Hummus API

And as we all know, Google is probably one of the biggest corporate pranksters and this year was no different. If their Bad Joke Detector was already not enough for this season, in Israel, they came up with an app that could detect the perfect Hummus! yes, the Google cloud promised to analyse your personal taste to find your perfect hummus match! Interesting, right? Alas, it’s only a prank.

Ramen Glasses

While Google was trying to match perfect hummus, Ramen Noodles took their pranks to the next level. Joining forces with online spectacles retailer Zenni Optical, they decided to trick people with their new product — The Ramen Opticals glasses! Yes, and the fun part? These glasses come with perfect forks so that one can enjoy the hot cup noddles without worrying about their steamy glasses! We all need this, isn’t it?

Tesla goes bankrupt!

Musk built up anticipation with an ambiguous tweet promising big news. And within a few hours, he tweeted that his electric automobile company went broke after it failed to raise money, “including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs”.

As few rumours were doing around about the company going bankrupt, Musk harped upon the situation and even wrote, “There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*”.

And if all that wasn’t enough, he put the final nail with a photo of him passed out on “Teslaquilla” bottles and “dried tears ” with a sign reading “Bankwupt!” on his chest!

