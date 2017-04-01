Trending News

April Fools’ Day 2017: All the best tricks, pranks and fake news

From friendly tricks to corporate master plans, we have compiled a list of the best pranks that caught everyone's eyes on social media networking sites.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 1, 2017 10:43 pm
In the age of fake news, every day can count as April Fools’ Day! Don’t you think so? Well, as it’s April 1, social media was buzzing with pranks and mischievous stunts to fool the world. Did you fall for any of them, or were you the trickster who pulled the wool over someone’s eyes? Well, whatever the case, we hope the day was quite eventful and entertaining for you.

From friendly tricks to corporate master plans, we have compiled a list of the best pranks that caught everyone’s eyes on social media networking sites. Steal a glance and pick your favourites.

PRINCE HARRY MARRIED MEGHAN MARKLE?

PENGUIN STUDIES AT THE UNIVERSITY OF DUNDEE

STAR TREK STAR GEORGE TAKEI’S POLITICAL CALL

URBAN CAMOUFLAGE FOR BRITISH ARMY

FRESH FROZEN FLOWERS

GOOGLE GNOME

Google’s new AI speaker… It’s like Google Home, except for the fact that it’s a gnome and lives in your garden.

 

BURGER KING – WHOPPER TOOTHPASTE

The first toothpaste that keeps your mouth fresh.

 

TRAIN TICKET TATTOOS

An innovative new contactless ticket system, offering customers the opportunity to have their train ticket permanently tattooed on their body, preventing frequent passengers from ever losing their tickets again.

 

AMAZON ECHO, FOR PETS!

The Petlexa feature gives pets the freedom to place orders from Amazon, and to activate smart home enabled toys.

 

Which prank idea was the best? Tell us in the comments below!

