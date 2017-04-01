April Fools’ Day 2017: All the best tricks, pranks and fake news

Steal a glance and pick your favourites. (Source: YouTube) Steal a glance and pick your favourites. (Source: YouTube)

In the age of fake news, every day can count as April Fools’ Day! Don’t you think so? Well, as it’s April 1, social media was buzzing with pranks and mischievous stunts to fool the world. Did you fall for any of them, or were you the trickster who pulled the wool over someone’s eyes? Well, whatever the case, we hope the day was quite eventful and entertaining for you.

From friendly tricks to corporate master plans, we have compiled a list of the best pranks that caught everyone’s eyes on social media networking sites. Steal a glance and pick your favourites.

PRINCE HARRY MARRIED MEGHAN MARKLE?

PENGUIN STUDIES AT THE UNIVERSITY OF DUNDEE

BREAKING NEWS #dundee1st

Our new Penguin Studies MSc is now accepting applications 🐧🎉

Apply now: http://t.co/3RNtcYsPrjpic.twitter.com/iy0Z3vFNd9 — University of Dundee (@dundeeuni) April 1, 2017

STAR TREK STAR GEORGE TAKEI’S POLITICAL CALL

No, I’m not running for Congress. Happy 4/1! But Jon Ossoff is on 4/18. Help him win at http://t.co/ctCcRiYcdL. Let’s flip Congress in ’18 pic.twitter.com/41uj6l3yt7 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

URBAN CAMOUFLAGE FOR BRITISH ARMY

British Army To Be Issued New ‘Urban’ Camouflagehttp://t.co/9ZJK33c9nn pic.twitter.com/bEfj3p4qV8 — Harry Boone (@towersight) April 1, 2017

FRESH FROZEN FLOWERS

Flowers fresh as the day they were picked #PowerofFrozen pic.twitter.com/NQc4tfnGZI — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) April 1, 2017

GOOGLE GNOME

Google’s new AI speaker… It’s like Google Home, except for the fact that it’s a gnome and lives in your garden.

BURGER KING – WHOPPER TOOTHPASTE

The first toothpaste that keeps your mouth fresh.

TRAIN TICKET TATTOOS

An innovative new contactless ticket system, offering customers the opportunity to have their train ticket permanently tattooed on their body, preventing frequent passengers from ever losing their tickets again.

AMAZON ECHO, FOR PETS!

The Petlexa feature gives pets the freedom to place orders from Amazon, and to activate smart home enabled toys.

Which prank idea was the best? Tell us in the comments below!

