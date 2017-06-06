Apple’s HomePod: The new Apple ‘smart’ speaker has Twitterati making weird comparisons

Related News
On Monday, after months of speculation, Apple launched its ‘smart’ speaker, the HomePod. Aimed to take on the likes of Amazon Echo and Google Home, the speaker is powered by Apple’s A8 processor, which is powerful to control a device like the smart HomePod.
With a total of six microphones and powered by Siri, the HomePod also operates as a home assistant, and can be used to send messages, receive updates about weather and news, and also control smart devices. Users can also interact with the device, and ask Siri if they have any queries. While this announcement met with great enthusiasm, it was the cylindrical shape of the HomePod that has really confused social media. Apple’s rather ambitious design did not go down well with Twitterati as they tried to understand its shape in their own (funny) way.
This is how the HomePod looks like.
Don’t you think it was only natural for the jokes and memes to pour in? Well they did, and how.
You get this right?
I have the perfect stand for the new Apple #HomePod pic.twitter.com/bPxX8mSM4E
— Raz (@raztweets) June 5, 2017
In case you did not, here. Subtlety is clearly not the key word here.
Turns out I already have a #HomePod pic.twitter.com/VFUY6jfPIm
— Raz (@raztweets) June 5, 2017
You must give it to him for his creativity.
Wow, the #HomePod comes in so many colours! #wwdc2017 pic.twitter.com/Bf4slYNlEC
— Michael G://ett (@MichaelGillett) June 5, 2017
And to him too.
Apple’s new homepod is going to be just $349! #WWDC17 #homepod pic.twitter.com/XxU1L5oD4D
— Izzy Piyale-Sheard (@izzydoesizzy) June 5, 2017
Well, can we say Apple should have been more thoughtful, can we?
#wwdc2017 What comes out of the #homepod if you get it wet pic.twitter.com/qUo9lxk4uo
— Justin @CartoonSmart (@cartoonsmart) June 5, 2017
For those who cannot afford a Homepod, they can always use this. Just a suggestion.
Got my #homepod pic.twitter.com/UyAm77q6Vj
— Nick (@njones_22) June 5, 2017
Or maybe this – a very fancy trash can.
HomePod somehow looks more like a trash can than the Mac Pro pic.twitter.com/awXwrTfvPu
— Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) June 5, 2017
This analogy is actually very amusing.
Der neue Apple HomePod sieht aus wie eine Ananas.#Apple #homepod #KeynoteApple #wwdc2017 pic.twitter.com/E4VC8QXphS
— και (@Kai_Erne) June 5, 2017
Exorbitant cotton balls, anyone?
I figured out what the #Homepod looks like! 😂😂#WWDC2017 pic.twitter.com/bcp0RgiN3D
— Nick / SGC (@SGCBarbierian) June 5, 2017
Even the exterior design of it was not spared.
Am I the only one who thinks the new HomePod looks like a 2013 Mac Pro shoved into a fishnet stocking??? #wwdc2017 #HomePod pic.twitter.com/SIjNeZQhS1
— sarah (@sarahbeeknits) June 5, 2017
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App