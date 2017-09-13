Apple Stores to be renamed Apple Town Squares: Guess who don’t approve?

‘Can’t wait to visit the Apple Town Square in Paris. Said nobody ever.’ (Source: Twitter) ‘Can’t wait to visit the Apple Town Square in Paris. Said nobody ever.’ (Source: Twitter)

If you thought the Apple ecosystem in terms of its gadgets were not enough then you’ll love this latest rechristening of the company’s retail outlets. But then, going by the initial reaction on social media, you’d also be part of a rather small community. While every tech-savvy person was glued onto the various screens following the slew of announcements made during the annual Apple event this year, one news that caught everyone’s attention early on was the company’s decision to rename its stores as ‘town squares’.

Yes, you got that right. Apple Stores will be stores no more, they will now be called Apple Town Squares. The goal is apparently to make the stores into forums of collaboration and innovation, according to Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice-president of retail and online stores.

Well, as grand as that idea sounds, it didn’t quite sit well with many, who were quick to take to social media with sarcastic comments and some witty one-liners. Sample some of them here.

You: Let’s go to the Apple Store. Me, an intellectual: Ummm, town square, thank you.#AppleEvent — Adrian Cobb (@adriancobb) September 12, 2017

With this “town square,” it sounds like Apple wants to be the new “third place” – akin to… @starbucks #AppleEvent — John Colucci (@johncolucci) September 12, 2017

If I walk into an Apple Store and they say, “Welcome to Apple Town Square,” I’m walking out immediately. — Jasen with an E 👾 (@AlienCG) September 12, 2017

Can’t wait to visit the Apple Town Square in Paris. Said nobody ever. — raju mudhar (@rajumudhar) September 12, 2017

Had to find a second tweet about the apple town square before I believed it was real — Roberto Baldwin (@strngwys) September 12, 2017

apparently apple doesn’t call its stores a stores anymore, but a “town square” which, I guess is located in eye-roll city? — matthew braga (@mattbraga) September 12, 2017

No one can say “I’m going to the apple town square” unironically — derek (@DerekAust) September 12, 2017

Them : I’m going to the Apple Store

Me : town square?

Them :no Apple Store

Me : yes town square

Them: no Apple Store

Me: yes town square http://t.co/tZruwM6Zc0 — Lilly ❤️ (@pinkitytana) September 12, 2017

If Apple starts calling their stores “town squares” & it sticks teaching elementary school history is gonna get real weird in 5 to 10 years. — Isaac Fitzgerald (@IsaacFitzgerald) September 12, 2017

“Let’s go to Apple Town Square”

Sounds like a place in Pokémon 😂 #AppleEvent — Lucas (@Lucas_Coppin) September 12, 2017

“Come, children. In the ashes of this new earth we gather at the Apple Town Square, the only place to survive” http://t.co/vtG5iAmLks — 1-800-YENTE (@merpandas) September 12, 2017

Sounds like a place in Pokemon or some shit ffs ‘Go to the gym in the apple town square’ — niamh (@dustyblankpages) September 12, 2017

Apple stores are the new town squares? That’s an extremely depressing idea. Do they know how depressing that sounds? — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) September 12, 2017

“Meet me at the Town Square”. “Sure – do you mean the town square or do you mean the #Apple Shop?” — Lea Mann (@MsLeaMann) September 12, 2017

I don’t call them bathrooms anymore, I call them fantasy football team front offices. http://t.co/SNkO6ts22L — Aaron Zamost (@zamosta) September 12, 2017

