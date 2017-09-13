Only in Express

Apple Stores to be renamed Apple Town Squares: Guess who don’t approve?

Apple Stores will be stores no more, they will now be called Apple Town Squares. The goal is apparently to make the stores into forums of collaboration and innovation.

Published:September 13, 2017 10:33 am
apple event 2017, apple town square, apple store, apple event twitter ‘Can’t wait to visit the Apple Town Square in Paris. Said nobody ever.’ (Source: Twitter)
If you thought the Apple ecosystem in terms of its gadgets were not enough then you’ll love this latest rechristening of the company’s retail outlets. But then, going by the initial reaction on social media, you’d also be part of a rather small community. While every tech-savvy person was glued onto the various screens following the slew of announcements made during the annual Apple event this year, one news that caught everyone’s attention early on was the company’s decision to rename its stores as ‘town squares’.

Yes, you got that right. Apple Stores will be stores no more, they will now be called Apple Town Squares. The goal is apparently to make the stores into forums of collaboration and innovation, according to Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice-president of retail and online stores.

Well, as grand as that idea sounds, it didn’t quite sit well with many, who were quick to take to social media with sarcastic comments and some witty one-liners. Sample some of them here.

 

