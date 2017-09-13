Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch 3: Funniest Twitter reactions to the Apple announcements

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sport a new glass back. This is the new gold colour option, though people are calling it Pink! Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sport a new glass back. This is the new gold colour option, though people are calling it Pink!

Amid a whole lot of speculations and expectations, tech giant Apple launched series of products in the newly inaugurated Steve Jobs Theater in the new Apple Park Campus. Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X or iPhone X Edition were launched in the sprawling premises of the company in Cupertino. But long before the September 12 #AppleEvent had begun, the buzz on social media was palpable, which reached crazy levels as the unveiling by CEO Tim Cook began.

The ever-vigilant and quick to react Twitterati were hooked to their screens and keypads to tweet out the very first thoughts they had. From comments about the newly launched iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, to taking cognizance of its features and price, there was much to comment on.

For all live updates from Apple launch event, click here

And once it was known that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both have glass on the front and back, there were an ample number of ‘fragile’ jokes on the micro-blogging site. Sample some of them here:

The iPhone 8 now has glass on the back. Now I can shatter my screen on BOTH sides and stare into my reflection with disappointment twice — Gabby (@c_gabby14) September 12, 2017

Glass on the front and back, iphone case makers must be salivating. #AppleEvent — Sarah E. Needleman (@saraheneedleman) September 12, 2017

glass in the front and back

YOU CAN BREAK BOTH SIDES #AppleEvent — Shira Abel (@shiraabel) September 12, 2017

Then with the announcement that Apple iPhone X has FaceID, the jokes went to a whole new level. Yes, the iPhone X will unlock by recognising your face. Touch ID is gone. And guess who got dragged in-between? Arya Stark from Game of Thrones! We are not kidding!

Me unlocking my friend’s iPhone X with Face ID so I can get to their Apple Pay #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZZnL0lYWEl — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2017

Apple: Now you will unlock your iPhone 8 with your face so no one else can unlock it!

Arya: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZfZM210PsX — Pablo (@MileyMildrew) September 12, 2017

The only person excited about Apple Pay via Face ID. pic.twitter.com/UmtT9VOH5s — Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) September 12, 2017

Of course, there were the usual slew of comments once the prices were known.

APPLE STORE: So how are you paying the IPHONE X ME: pic.twitter.com/0j9bas55yL — ••laliz•• (@andrea_alvarezx) September 12, 2017

Apple: “The iPhone X will be $999” Me: pic.twitter.com/FIrhmrlMXj — Benjamin A. Vorwerk (@bvorwerk) September 12, 2017

Here is my new idea to buy iPhone 8 and Apple watch. pic.twitter.com/BKmp5xRSl5 — Adv.Waizzz (@WaizArd20) September 12, 2017

I want iPhone X, AirPods and Apple Watch 3. I have $14 pic.twitter.com/5WSLprMb0p — Jalen (@jalenmosby) September 12, 2017

As the giant also launched their new Apple Watch Series 3 will unyoke itself from the phone and come with cellular access, which will let users make calls and connect to the Net for maps or music streaming, there were some applause too.

“This is a big moment for Apple Watch” I agree. Cellular is a game changer. — Ben Thompson (@benthompson) September 12, 2017

#AppleEvent Apple Watch and Cellular. this is effing great! — Vivek (@ImportOS) September 12, 2017

But soon there were jokes about it too along with a few confusions. And unsurprisingly, Indians quipped in to ask, will it need Aadhaar too!

As Apple Watch will have cellular capabilities, do we need to link it to Aadhaar #AppleEvent #justasking — Harsh (@TheFarkatLadka) September 12, 2017

So If the apple watch acts like a phone than why get the iPhone #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BLqGOmPSfO — Grayson Hunter Goss (@GraysonHunterG) September 12, 2017

I am still skeptical of wearing a device that reminds me of my own inability to get fit #AppleEvent — 🚀🕹.ashley. 📺🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) September 12, 2017

We’re on to iPhone now. Can I borrow someones new Apple Watch to see how many calories I lose in jumping for joy? #AppleEvent — Izzie G (@IzzieGOfficial) September 12, 2017

And, naturally, all these new announcements just whetted the appetite and people were curious what other avenues they were going to explore? Cars maybe! Not to forget asking where did number 9 do wrong, with no new device dedicated to it.

Enough with the Apple Watch already! I just want to know when the hell they’re gonna release the car?!?! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/AwK6BWW7j1 — Tanya Rupa (@ScifiSpirit) September 12, 2017

So we have iPhone 8, 8S, and 10 coming out this year… What did 9 ever do to you @Apple? — TmarTn (@TmarTn) September 12, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd