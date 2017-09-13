Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch 3: Funniest Twitter reactions to the Apple announcements

Only in Express

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sport a new glass back. This is the new gold colour option, though people are calling it Pink!
Amid a whole lot of speculations and expectations, tech giant Apple launched series of products in the newly inaugurated Steve Jobs Theater in the new Apple Park Campus. Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X or iPhone X Edition were launched in the sprawling premises of the company in Cupertino. But long before the September 12 #AppleEvent had begun, the buzz on social media was palpable, which reached crazy levels as the unveiling by CEO Tim Cook began.

The ever-vigilant and quick to react Twitterati were hooked to their screens and keypads to tweet out the very first thoughts they had. From comments about the newly launched iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, to taking cognizance of its features and price, there was much to comment on.

And once it was known that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both have glass on the front and back, there were an ample number of ‘fragile’ jokes on the micro-blogging site. Sample some of them here:

Then with the announcement that Apple iPhone X has FaceID, the jokes went to a whole new level. Yes, the iPhone X will unlock by recognising your face. Touch ID is gone. And guess who got dragged in-between? Arya Stark from Game of Thrones! We are not kidding!

Of course, there were the usual slew of comments once the prices were known.

As the giant also launched their new Apple Watch Series 3 will unyoke itself from the phone and come with cellular access, which will let users make calls and connect to the Net for maps or music streaming, there were some applause too.

But soon there were jokes about it too along with a few confusions. And unsurprisingly, Indians quipped in to ask, will it need Aadhaar too!

And, naturally, all these new announcements just whetted the appetite and people were curious what other avenues they were going to explore? Cars maybe! Not to forget asking where did number 9 do wrong, with no new device dedicated to it.

