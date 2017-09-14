Only in Express

Apple iPhone’s FaceID feature has got Twitterati cracking Arya Stark jokes

A quick look through the Internet showed how Apple iPhone's FAceID feature was welcomed with feigned skepticism by Game of Thrones' fans worldwide, who know about Arya Stark's ability to swap faces.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 14, 2017 10:51 am
Clearly, 'A man has no privacy'! (Source: File Photo)
With the launch of the latest Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, nobody really prepared themselves for the Arya Stark jokes. While the luxury tech brand announced the latest editions, a new facial recognition feature called FaceID was also introduced with the idea of ensuring maximum security of iPhone users. A quick look through the Internet, especially Twitter, will show how this news was welcomed with feigned skepticism by Game of Thrones’ fans worldwide, who know about the Stark girl’s ability to swap faces, while harbouring the tendency to be really murderous at the same time.

Of course, it was jokes galore on the micro-blogging site, with many on how Apple’s well-thought through high-end technology was still not smart enough for Arya. Because clearly, ‘A man has no privacy’.

“Game Of Throne Fans will understand that Arya Stark can unlock all iPhone X in the world, Apple Where is our privacy?” “We have finally got rid of those kidney Jokes, Now it’s how #aryastark can unlock every #iPhone in Westeros,” “iPhone x to have face ID? Arya Stark approves,” are some of the reactions that have been doing the rounds of the Internet.

Check out other equally amusing ones here.

