Apple iPhone’s FaceID feature has got Twitterati cracking Arya Stark jokes

With the launch of the latest Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, nobody really prepared themselves for the Arya Stark jokes. While the luxury tech brand announced the latest editions, a new facial recognition feature called FaceID was also introduced with the idea of ensuring maximum security of iPhone users. A quick look through the Internet, especially Twitter, will show how this news was welcomed with feigned skepticism by Game of Thrones’ fans worldwide, who know about the Stark girl’s ability to swap faces, while harbouring the tendency to be really murderous at the same time.

Of course, it was jokes galore on the micro-blogging site, with many on how Apple’s well-thought through high-end technology was still not smart enough for Arya. Because clearly, ‘A man has no privacy’.

“Game Of Throne Fans will understand that Arya Stark can unlock all iPhone X in the world, Apple Where is our privacy?” “We have finally got rid of those kidney Jokes, Now it’s how #aryastark can unlock every #iPhone in Westeros,” “iPhone x to have face ID? Arya Stark approves,” are some of the reactions that have been doing the rounds of the Internet.

Arya Stark seeing the FaceID feature of the iPhone X #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oj0uu0Kzjy — JakeTheTrank (@JSchrank8) September 12, 2017

Game Of Throne Fans will understand that Arya Stark can unlock all iPhone X in the world, Apple Where is our privacy? 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/c4hxBloZUj — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) September 13, 2017

Apple: You can now unlock your iPhone with the most secure technology and we call it Face ID Arya Stark: pic.twitter.com/EvlBWaKBQP — Free Folk Memes (@FreeFolkMemes) September 12, 2017

me trying to get back to westeros once i realized i left my iphone x around arya stark pic.twitter.com/JTh0VtvtJt — jpeg greg (@GregNoire) September 12, 2017

Apple: Now you will unlock your iPhone 8 with your face so no one else can unlock it!

Arya: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZfZM210PsX — Pablo (@MileyMildrew) September 12, 2017

We have finally got rid of those kidney Jokes,

Now it’s how #aryastark can unlock every #iPhone in Westeros #FaceID pic.twitter.com/IyXrM5sWOr — Subham Shaw (@reelsubham) September 13, 2017

iPhone x to have face ID? Arya Stark approves #GoT pic.twitter.com/mlrgicI0g3 — Steve M. Barca (@Stevecaresx) September 13, 2017

