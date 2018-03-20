Latest News

Guess what? The new iPhone ad has RD Burman’s sound track from ‘The Burning Train’

However, people were unhappy with the post as it did not credit the legendary composer RD Burman. Many slammed music producer Pete Cannon, who later clarified that the sample track was indeed by Burman's from the movie 'The Burning Train'.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2018 8:56 pm
Apple latest ad R D Burman, R D Burman burning train, R D Burman burning train music, Burning train music, the burning train movie, R D Burman Apple music track, indian express, indian express news Find out why Twitterati are unhappy with the latest Apple iPhone ad that featured RD Burman’s composed track. (Source: Petecannonbeats/Twitter)

The latest iPhone ad, which music producer Pete Cannon shared on social media, features a famous track composed by legendary RD Burman, popularly and lovingly called Pancham Da. Along with the video, Cannon wrote, “The new @Apple iPhoneX advert is out AND I PRODUCED THE MUSIC FOR IT ;) It’s for worldwide use across Cinema and TV. It don’t get much bigger laaaa! Have a watch if you’ve got a moment… #iPhoneX.”

As Cannon did not mention anything about the track, many people on social media informed him about the song and its familiarity to the track — Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe from the movie The Burning Train — composed by Burman. However, while some sought to inform the music producer in case he didn’t know, others seemed a little put off by him for not crediting the legendary composed. “Checkout the original music by Indian composer #RDBurman done in 1980 (Oh! you must be knowing anyway) – There is NO Innovation in your re-sampling, just a ReUse without credits:),” were some of the comments on the tweet.

Unhappy with RD Burman not being credited in the post, many people on Twitter slammed Cannon for wrongly taking credit for the track. “Its ok to get inspiration and remix a song prelude from 1980. Its even more gracious to acknowledge the original creator R D Burman aka #Pancham,” wrote one. Here are some of the other reactions to the tweet:

While the video release tweet was posted on March 17, two days later Cannon tweeted out confirming that the track used was indeed by the “the great R D Burman”. In his tweet he wrote, “Hi Guys, I just want to address the sample used in the new Apple iPhoneX advert. It samples a track from the great R D Burman’s ‘Burning Train’ and it’s a MAGICAL piece of music! It was cleared/licensed via Blurred Recs courtesy of Saregama. Everyone is on board and loves it. ;)”

Do you think people on Twitter overreacted? Tell us in the comments section below.

