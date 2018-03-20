Guess what? The new iPhone ad has RD Burman’s sound track from ‘The Burning Train’

Find out why Twitterati are unhappy with the latest Apple iPhone ad that featured RD Burman’s composed track. (Source: Petecannonbeats/Twitter) Find out why Twitterati are unhappy with the latest Apple iPhone ad that featured RD Burman’s composed track. (Source: Petecannonbeats/Twitter)

The latest iPhone ad, which music producer Pete Cannon shared on social media, features a famous track composed by legendary RD Burman, popularly and lovingly called Pancham Da. Along with the video, Cannon wrote, “The new @Apple iPhoneX advert is out AND I PRODUCED THE MUSIC FOR IT ;) It’s for worldwide use across Cinema and TV. It don’t get much bigger laaaa! Have a watch if you’ve got a moment… #iPhoneX.”

As Cannon did not mention anything about the track, many people on social media informed him about the song and its familiarity to the track — Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe from the movie The Burning Train — composed by Burman. However, while some sought to inform the music producer in case he didn’t know, others seemed a little put off by him for not crediting the legendary composed. “Checkout the original music by Indian composer #RDBurman done in 1980 (Oh! you must be knowing anyway) – There is NO Innovation in your re-sampling, just a ReUse without credits:),” were some of the comments on the tweet.

The new @Apple iPhoneX advert is out AND I PRODUCED THE MUSIC FOR IT ;) It’s for worldwide use across Cinema and TV. It don’t get much bigger laaaa! Have a watch if you’ve got a moment… #iPhoneX http://t.co/SkPGORMM1K — Pete Cannon (@petecannonbeats) March 17, 2018

Unhappy with RD Burman not being credited in the post, many people on Twitter slammed Cannon for wrongly taking credit for the track. “Its ok to get inspiration and remix a song prelude from 1980. Its even more gracious to acknowledge the original creator R D Burman aka #Pancham,” wrote one. Here are some of the other reactions to the tweet:

Checkout the original music by Indian composer #RDBurman done in 1980 (Oh! you must be knowing anyway) – There is NO Innovation in your re-sampling, just a ReUse without credits:) Take a lookhttp://t.co/VNTx44a02y — Pavan Jha (@p1j) March 19, 2018

This is NOT your Music. This is NOT your Composition. You did not do anything TO DESERVE it. Respect the original creator #RDBurman. Music from 80’s movie – The Burning Train. #Disgraceful #Plaigarismhttp://t.co/QI59J85tDj — Piyush Agarwal (@IndiTravlr) March 19, 2018

isn’t this a copy of http://t.co/h3F8nPt2vb ? What did you compose. @petecannonbeats ? @Apple do you pay people to rip off other’s work and pass as their own? — Saalim Aslam (@saalimaslam) March 19, 2018

This is a direct rip-off (no not even a cover version) from Indian composer RD Burman’s song. Please give him due credit @petecannonbeats @Apple . http://t.co/uZwiu6PNKl — Gaurav (@gauravs09) March 19, 2018

While the video release tweet was posted on March 17, two days later Cannon tweeted out confirming that the track used was indeed by the “the great R D Burman”. In his tweet he wrote, “Hi Guys, I just want to address the sample used in the new Apple iPhoneX advert. It samples a track from the great R D Burman’s ‘Burning Train’ and it’s a MAGICAL piece of music! It was cleared/licensed via Blurred Recs courtesy of Saregama. Everyone is on board and loves it. ;)”

Hi Guys, I just want to address the sample used in the new Apple iPhoneX advert. It samples a track from the great R D Burman’s ‘Burning Train’ and it’s a MAGICAL piece of music! It was cleared/licensed via Blurred Recs courtesy of Saregama. Everyone is on board and loves it. ;) — Pete Cannon (@petecannonbeats) March 19, 2018

Do you think people on Twitter overreacted? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd