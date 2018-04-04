Presents Latest News

Twitterati cheer Anupam Kher’s BAFTA nomination for ‘The Boy with the Top Knot’

Anupam Kher has earned Best Supporting Actor BAFTA nomination for his role in the film, The Boy with The Topknot, and Indians all across the globe cannot stop gushing. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor among others too wished the actor.

Published: April 4, 2018
anupam kher, anupam kher bafta, bafta 2018, anupam kher bafta nomination, anupam kher bafta, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Anupam Kher has earned Best Supporting Actor BAFTA nomination for his role in the film,  The Boy with The Topknot.
The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA), which honours the best British and international contributions in films, just released a list of nominations and Indians all across the globe are rejoicing. In case you are wondering why, well here’s the reason: veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher has earned Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the film The Boy with The Topknot. The film, based on the critically acclaimed memoirs of British journalist Sathnam Sanghera, has impressed critics worldwide and Kher’s BAFTA nomination has pleased one and all.

The list of nominees for best supporting actor was released by BAFA’s official Twitter handle. Adrian Dunbar has been nominated for  Line of Duty, Brían F O’Byrne for Little Boy Blue, Jimmi Simpson for USS Callister, the first episode of the fourth series of Black Mirror and Kher for The Boy with The Topknot.

The actor too took to social media to thank BAFTA for the nomination. “Thank you @BAFTA for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled,” he wrote. Congratulatory messages also poured in from Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other celebrities. “Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you ,” wrote Anil Kapoor, while Sonam tweeted,”Amazing Anupam uncle!”

 

 

 

Watch the trailer of The Boy With the Topknot here.

 

This is what Sonam Kapoor tweeted.

This is what Anil Kapoor tweeted. 

Other celebrities too sent him their wishes.

Fans on Twitter were also mighty pleased with the news. While one wrote, “Congratulations @AnupamPKher for the Best Supporting Actor (Male) nomination in 2018 British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) for his role in BBC’s ‘The Boy with the Topknot’. More power & much respect to you sir,” another wrote, “Splendid news, congratulations!”

What do you think of the nomination? Tell us in the comments below.

