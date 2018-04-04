Twitterati cheer Anupam Kher’s BAFTA nomination for ‘The Boy with the Top Knot’

Anupam Kher has earned Best Supporting Actor BAFTA nomination for his role in the film, The Boy with The Topknot. Anupam Kher has earned Best Supporting Actor BAFTA nomination for his role in the film, The Boy with The Topknot.

The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA), which honours the best British and international contributions in films, just released a list of nominations and Indians all across the globe are rejoicing. In case you are wondering why, well here’s the reason: veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher has earned Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the film The Boy with The Topknot. The film, based on the critically acclaimed memoirs of British journalist Sathnam Sanghera, has impressed critics worldwide and Kher’s BAFTA nomination has pleased one and all.

The list of nominees for best supporting actor was released by BAFA’s official Twitter handle. Adrian Dunbar has been nominated for Line of Duty, Brían F O’Byrne for Little Boy Blue, Jimmi Simpson for USS Callister, the first episode of the fourth series of Black Mirror and Kher for The Boy with The Topknot.

The actor too took to social media to thank BAFTA for the nomination. “Thank you @BAFTA for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled,” he wrote. Congratulatory messages also poured in from Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other celebrities. “Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you ,” wrote Anil Kapoor, while Sonam tweeted,”Amazing Anupam uncle!”

Watch the trailer of The Boy With the Topknot here.

This is what Sonam Kapoor tweeted.

This is what Anil Kapoor tweeted.

Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .. http://t.co/cpBm5BqHKf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018

Other celebrities too sent him their wishes.

Good luck AK 👊🏽😊 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 4, 2018

@AnupamPKher a big big congratulations !! So proud ! — KUNAL VIJAYAKAR (@kunalvijayakar) April 4, 2018

Fans on Twitter were also mighty pleased with the news. While one wrote, “Congratulations @AnupamPKher for the Best Supporting Actor (Male) nomination in 2018 British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) for his role in BBC’s ‘The Boy with the Topknot’. More power & much respect to you sir,” another wrote, “Splendid news, congratulations!”

Congratulations @AnupamPKher for the Best Supporting Actor (Male) nomination in 2018 British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) for his role in BBC’s ‘The Boy with the Topknot’. More power & much respect to you sir. #AnupamKher pic.twitter.com/qrqyaMciiY — Aayush Sharma (ANI) (@JournoAayush) April 4, 2018

One of the greatest Indian actors, #AnupamKher ji is competiting for #BAFTA award in the supporting actor category.. ATB sir pic.twitter.com/Nt43m3wdez — prapul chand NTV (@prapulmuntha) April 4, 2018

Splendid news, congratulations! — Mick Ford (@mickfordmick) April 4, 2018

Always an inspiration sir @AnupamKher — Shubham Ahirkar (@ShubhamAhirkar7) April 4, 2018

Zindagi Badi Hi Haseen Hai Har Mod Par Inteha Leti Hai — Khurshid ansari (@Khurshi85573780) April 4, 2018

Pretty cool that @AnupamPKher is nominated for a #BAFTATV award. Will have to watch The Boy with The Topknot soon. http://t.co/SIzPOtyy86 — Rhea Srivastava (@VirtualRheality) April 4, 2018

