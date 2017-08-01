‘How to lose a guy in 10 days’, Twitterati react on Scaramucci’s ‘short’ stint at the White House

Scraramucci lasted for 11 days in his office. Yes, you read that right. (Source: File Photo) Scraramucci lasted for 11 days in his office. Yes, you read that right. (Source: File Photo)

The White House has been in news ever since Donald Trump took over the US presidency. Whether it is something President Donald Trump does or one of his children, or his associates, there is no end to the ‘drama’ that keeps unfolding at the White House. The latest instance is Anthony Scaramucci exiting as White House communications director after being on the job for merely 11 days. The news comes hours after Trump’s new chief of staff John Kelly was sworn into office and after Trump had insisted that there was no ‘chaos’ in his White House. The Wall Street financier’s rather short stint at the White House has made him a butt of jokes on the Internet. People on social media are comparing his brief tenure to the everyday happenings in their lives and the results are hilarious.

Here are some of the reactions.

And things just gets worse.

This is hilarious.

#Scaramucci I’m still on the same roll of toilet paper that I started when the Mooch was hired as Communications Director. — Jenny Graves (@ThisIsJennyG) August 1, 2017

This is brutal.

I did the math, and #Scaramucci lasted for exactly 2,400 plays of Bohemian Rhapsody. — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) July 31, 2017

#Scaramucci I’ve been on the phone longer with Comcast. — Sandra (@ChattanoogaCat) July 31, 2017

Can’t get fired if your job hasn’t officially started yet #Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/DFNMD6KTkY — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 31, 2017

#Scaramucci officially didn’t start as White House Communications Director until August 15th. He’s been fired before he started the job. — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 31, 2017

It does sound like a legitimate point!

There are people who went off the grid for ten days who will never know who The Mooch was. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 31, 2017

You bet.

Scaramucci removed after only ten days? Sorry Game Of Thrones DEMOCRACY HAS MORE DRAMA — Here For It (@NotRubHarass) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci, often known as ‘The Mooch’, had shocked many with his profane outburst against the then-chief of staff Reince Priebus, and had called Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic”. According to the White House announcement Scaramucci was leaving because he “felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.” The two-sentence release concluded, “We wish him all the best.” Scaramucci had earlier vowed to crack down on leaks from the White House, and had threatened to fire everyone, if required, to stop aides from leaking information.

