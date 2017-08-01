Latest News

‘How to lose a guy in 10 days’, Twitterati react on Scaramucci’s ‘short’ stint at the White House

News of Scaramucci's exit from the White House comes hours after Trump's new chief of staff John Kelly was sworn into office and after Trump had insisted that there was no 'chaos' in his White House. The Wall Street financier's rather short stint at the White House has made him a butt of jokes on the Internet.

Donald Trump, Anthony scaramucci, anthony scaramucci's exit from white house, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Scraramucci lasted for 11 days in his office. Yes, you read that right. (Source: File Photo)
The White House has been in news ever since Donald Trump took over the US presidency. Whether it is something President Donald Trump does or one of his children, or his associates, there is no end to the ‘drama’ that keeps unfolding at the White House. The latest instance is Anthony Scaramucci exiting as White House communications director after being on the job for merely 11 days. The news comes hours after Trump’s new chief of staff John Kelly was sworn into office and after Trump had insisted that there was no ‘chaos’ in his White House. The Wall Street financier’s rather short stint at the White House has made him a butt of jokes on the Internet. People on social media are comparing his brief tenure to the everyday happenings in their lives and the results are hilarious.

Here are some of the reactions.

And things just gets worse.

This is hilarious.

This is brutal.

It does sound like a legitimate point!

You bet.

Scaramucci, often known as ‘The Mooch’, had shocked many with his profane outburst against the then-chief of staff Reince Priebus, and had called Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic”. According to the White House announcement Scaramucci was leaving because he “felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.” The two-sentence release concluded, “We wish him all the best.” Scaramucci had earlier vowed to crack down on leaks from the White House, and had threatened to fire everyone, if required, to stop aides from leaking information.

