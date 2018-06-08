Follow Us:
Friday, June 08, 2018
Anthony Bourdain dead at the age of 61; Netizens mourn the celebrity chef and TV host's demise

Evidently shocked and saddened by the news of his death, fans, followers and contemporaries of Anthony Bourdain took to the Internet, especially Twitter, to share their condolences for the celebrated chef.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 6:16:43 pm
Anthony Bourdain is known for the book he wrote in 2000, called Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (2000).

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, known as one of the most influential chefs of his times, died at the age of 61. According to a statement by CNN, he hanged himself and was found dead in a hotel room in France’s Strasbourg. He was working on an upcoming episode of ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’, a programme he hosted for the CNN since 2013. Additionally, Bourdain is also known for the book he wrote in 2000, called Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (2000). The news of his death comes at the heels of designer Kate Spade, who died on June 5, by hanging herself. Evidently shocked and saddened, fans, followers and contemporaries of Bourdain took to the Internet, especially Twitter, to share their condolences for the celebrated chef.

ALSO READ | US celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

He is also known for hosting a television show that was the confluence of food and travelling across the world called A Cook’s Tour, cultural adventure programmes called Anthony Vourdain: No Reservations and The Layover. The books he wrote include historic nonfiction and fiction, in addition to his book on food. His food adventures across the world reportedly led him to try exotic and bizarre local cuisines, for instance, a cobra in Vietnam, sheep testicles in Morocco, ant eggs in Peubla, Mexico, etc.

