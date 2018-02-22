Twitterati are really annoyed with this GIF; find out why

  • Associate Sponsor
Recently, a GIF on the Internet has people hooked and they cannot stop watching it. Showing a picturesque scene, the GIF depicts a beautiful coastline. And while you might be tempted to watch it, the GIF plays on loop and you would never know when it starts and when it ends. FRUSTRATING!

Published: February 22, 2018 8:41 pm
Different things catch the attention of people on social media. And while some they love, others not so much. And the recent example of the annoying kind is a GIF that people on the Internet cannot just stop watching, rather staring at. Showing a picturesque scene, the GIF depicts a beautiful coastline. And while you might be tempted to watch it, the GIF plays on loop and you would never know when it starts and when it ends. For all you know, you might be trapped watching it for hours witnessing the same thing again and again. And it is for nothing that people on social media is rather miffed with this GIF.

People on the Internet are in equal measure hooked and annoyed by it. While some have opined that it is the world’s most annoying GIF and how they are infinitely stuck with it, others, clueless have asked aloud, “What’s actually happening in this, the world’s most annoying gif?” There are also some who have spent close to half an hour staring at the GIF. “My unresolving gif anxiety is going through the roof,” wrote one while another wrote, “Mate I fell for that one yesterday, you won’t catch me out today! ”

Have you seen the GIF yet? And if you have, then for how long?

