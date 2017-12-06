Alligator named after actor Arnold Schwarzenegger seized from New York home

What if you found an alligator as a pet inside a house? (Source: Suffolk County SPCA/Facebook) What if you found an alligator as a pet inside a house? (Source: Suffolk County SPCA/Facebook)

Who doesn’t like having a little pet at home? From cats to dogs and guinea pigs, people have all sorts of furry friends to keep them company. But, would you ever consider keeping a slimy, slithery reptile in your house? Well, a rather adventurous family decided to pet an aggressive 4-foot long alligator. As unbelievable as it may sound, it is true and recently, the alligator was caught by authorities in New York.

Interestingly, the officials named the fiery creature ‘Arnold’ after the Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger for being “beefy and muscular”. After it was discovered on Friday, Suffolk County SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) got a call from the police that the alligator was illegally kept inside a Long Island home, New York Post reported. It was seized from a shed full of water, heated lamps and stacks of food.

Keeping an alligator is illegal unless the owner has a license for a habitat, aquarium or a zoo, the police said. He added there have been at least 20 recent alligator seizures in Suffolk County in the recent past. Sharing a post and pictures on their official Facebook page Suffolk County SPCA, they wrote: “The owner was charged by DEC Officers for illegal possession. Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk SPCA said that the reptile will be transported to a licensed wildlife sanctuary out of state.”

A 1.02-minute was also shared by the Facebook page that puts the spotlight on the alligator after it was captured. Said to be an illegal possession, the clip also shed light on the fact that alligators are not good pets and can spread a disease like salmonella to humans.

