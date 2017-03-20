Trending News

Angelina Jolie’s narrow nationalism remark at UN conference triggers huge debate on Twitter

Jolie's UN speech was quick to garner a lot of reactions from the Twitterati. While many supported her views, some didn't find them convincing enough.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 20, 2017 2:01 pm
Angelina Jolie speaks at UN, Angelian speaks against trump, angelina jolie denounces US policies, celebrities trolling Trump, indian express, indian express news Will her views bring about any change in the current US policies? (Sources: File Photo, TyroneJones24/Twitter)

Many American celebrities have come forward and spoken against policies initiated by the Trump administration. Outraged over directives like the immigration policy and the proposal to build a wall at Mexican border, they have vented out their views quite vocally. The latest addition in this list is Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

Speaking at the United Nations Assembly Hall in Geneva, PTI quoted Jolie as saying, “I am a proud American and I am an internationalist. It means seeing the world with a sense of fairness and humility and recognising our own humanity in the struggles of others. It stems from a love of one’s country, but not at the expense of others”.

Expressing her displeasure over the growing number of immigrants and wars, the popular actress remarked, “We are grappling with a level of conflict and insecurity that seems to exceed our capability, with more refugees than ever before, with new wars erupting on top of an existing conflict. We see a rising tide of nationalism masquerading as patriotism and the reemergence of policies encouraging fear and hatred of others”.

The actress’ speech was quick to garner a lot of reactions from the Twitterati. While many supported her views, some didn’t find them convincing enough.

Here are some reactions in Jolie’s favour.

And this is how some people who didn’t agree with her reacted.

