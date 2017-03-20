Angelina Jolie’s narrow nationalism remark at UN conference triggers huge debate on Twitter

Will her views bring about any change in the current US policies? (Sources: File Photo, TyroneJones24/Twitter) Will her views bring about any change in the current US policies? (Sources: File Photo, TyroneJones24/Twitter)

Many American celebrities have come forward and spoken against policies initiated by the Trump administration. Outraged over directives like the immigration policy and the proposal to build a wall at Mexican border, they have vented out their views quite vocally. The latest addition in this list is Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

Speaking at the United Nations Assembly Hall in Geneva, PTI quoted Jolie as saying, “I am a proud American and I am an internationalist. It means seeing the world with a sense of fairness and humility and recognising our own humanity in the struggles of others. It stems from a love of one’s country, but not at the expense of others”.

Expressing her displeasure over the growing number of immigrants and wars, the popular actress remarked, “We are grappling with a level of conflict and insecurity that seems to exceed our capability, with more refugees than ever before, with new wars erupting on top of an existing conflict. We see a rising tide of nationalism masquerading as patriotism and the reemergence of policies encouraging fear and hatred of others”.

The actress’ speech was quick to garner a lot of reactions from the Twitterati. While many supported her views, some didn’t find them convincing enough.

Here are some reactions in Jolie’s favour.

@CNN Yes, thank you Angelina for your words! America needs to dig itself out of rise of nationalism and white supremacy. — Frank Cherup (@FCherup) March 16, 2017

@CNN @thesushmitasen and Angelina Jolie, you inspire women and men alike every moment of every day. Thank you. — Swastika (@SwastikaSgupta) March 19, 2017

@CNN narrow nationalism at the expense of other countries, our leaders are failing our country and the world weve been intrusted with — TyroneBonesJones24 (@TyroneJones24) March 16, 2017

@eleventy_nine @CNN couldn’t agree more. Everyone’s selfish these days and barely do people want to think about the world as a whole. — Phoenix (@TheNerdyFalcon) March 17, 2017

@CNN Angelina Jolie is a beautiful and intelligent woman. And a very passionate ambassador of the UN. — Newsandopinion (@newsandopinion) March 16, 2017

@CNN Angelina Jolie is a quiet voice of reason here.A voice we sorely need. — Connie Krejci (@ConnieKrejci) March 17, 2017

@CNN America had become a nation of “Unity in diversity” and hopefully it remains a good example of globalism. — Nushrat (@nushrat_r) March 16, 2017

And this is how some people who didn’t agree with her reacted.

@CNN We can’t even take care of the citizens here in the US. We need to get our own country in order before we take on more problems. — Betty Draper (@MKultradd) March 16, 2017

@CNN sorry Angelina, we voted American exceptionalism, not globalism. It’s time to take care of America for a decade or two. — LovableJerk07 (@Lovablejerk07) March 16, 2017

@SteveJazz @CNN Hollywood needs to do their job which is entertain us. Get out of the political atena and do their job. — Debra Duarte (@duarted4279) March 16, 2017

@CNN no to globalism! Yes to America! — Jeno Paoli (@paoli_jeno) March 16, 2017

@CNN Why do we get celebrities to speak at the UN who have a net worth of $160 million, private armed security, private cyber security team? — Chris (@DrukaGoatHumper) March 16, 2017

@CNN huh?

Have no idea what she’s talking about. And I don’t think she does either. — mike kanago (@miketiki) March 16, 2017

