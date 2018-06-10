‘Trump placed on a naughty seat?’: Angela Merkel’s photo of Trump at G7 summit leads to a meme competition

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared a picture on her official Instagram account that shows her staring down President Donald Trump during the G-7 Summit in Canada.(Source: Angela Merkel/ Instagram) German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared a picture on her official Instagram account that shows her staring down President Donald Trump during the G-7 Summit in Canada.(Source: Angela Merkel/ Instagram)

As the world leaders met for the G7 summit in Canada this weekend, the tension between US and the hosting country was hard to ignore for all. And as Donald Trump left the summit early to reach Singapore in time for the historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, he threw the G-7 summit into hysteria threatening to pull back its endorsement of the summit’s communiqué. But amid all this turmoil between US and its longest ally and neighbour, people on the Internet got distracted by a photographed shared by German Chancellor on her Instagram account and are having a blast.

Angela Merkel posted the photo with a rather benevolent caption saying, “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: Spontaneous meeting between two working sessions.” However, it shows her staring down Donald Trump, and the heightened tension captured by the shutterbug hasn’t gone unnoticed by all. As POTUS is seated with his arms crossed with a petite grin, others standing are visibly tense some with even folded fists and hands down on the table.

Also seen in the photograph is British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US national security adviser John Bolton.

Twitterati couldn’t help but suggest the image was a perfect “summery” of the event and lauded the photographer for capturing it. Not to mention, many highlighted how Markel made her point subtly by posting the photo on her official account, giving the world a piece of her mind on the situation and making it clear how Trump’s been somewhat isolated during the summit — be it for disagreeing on tariffs and trade barriers or for suggesting that Russia should be included back in the group.

G7 summed up in one photo. pic.twitter.com/TLv1wr6xrW — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) June 9, 2018

This picture is a piece of art. Title: ‘Body Language’. https://t.co/Kev6SswPdh — Arnór Dan (@Arnor_Dan) June 9, 2018

This is a Renaissance Painting. https://t.co/vNOJOFLLTl — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) June 9, 2018

Merkel’s a baddie who doesn’t let anyone fux with her. https://t.co/tPxWOQCyOf — Rachel (@RachelBro_ski) June 9, 2018

One scene – four different perspectives #G7 1) by Merkel‘s team 🇩🇪

2) by Macron’s team 🇫🇷

3) by Conte’s team 🇮🇹

4) by Trump’s team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q3qaSfaiQS — Fabian Reinbold (@fabreinbold) June 9, 2018

My God, this G7 is producing a hell of a set of images.

Has Angela Merkel placed Trump on the naughty seat? pic.twitter.com/yMIJr1nE1U — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) June 9, 2018

I love that Angela Merkel posted this photo on her Instagram. She knows how to send a message. pic.twitter.com/zYNATIyRjk — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 9, 2018

John Bolton can’t believe the nerve of a woman speaking. He’s flabbergasted. — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) June 9, 2018

Anyone is having a better weekend than Angela Merkel right now. #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/K9QmWxHxaP — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 9, 2018

Leader of the free world schools Don Trump. pic.twitter.com/HCgDpXvmxx — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 10, 2018

Of course, along with these observations, there were many who took a jibe at POTUS and compared this scene similar to dealing with a “petulant child”. The photo is going viral and led to a laughing riot on the micro-blogging site.

baby go wah, want to go home !! https://t.co/CzKAqPXXgJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 9, 2018

Trump: “Our relationship is a 10.”

Merkel: “You are acting like a 10 year-old.” https://t.co/NWNZ4CeBCD — Karen Piper (@PiperK) June 9, 2018

Literally EVERY image of an adult scolding a defiant and petulant child. https://t.co/YPcPPK1ZL7 — Nicholas A. Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) June 9, 2018

Made a couple of changes to this photo from G7 in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. No offense to toddlers and babies. #FunWithPhotoshop #G7Summit #Trump pic.twitter.com/Uu6pe6OEIu — Randall Stephens (@Randall_Stps) June 9, 2018

This Willy Wonka reboot where a fat orange baby plays Veruca Salt at the G7 & throws a tanty till he gets a bean feast is. too. real. pic.twitter.com/G3ipnPJAzv — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) June 10, 2018

The World vs baby Trump https://t.co/Im7roFR0Es — William Ruiz🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@willynasanerd) June 10, 2018

In case you missed it… Today the President of the United States left the G7 early because all the other kids were being mean to him. pic.twitter.com/j2o36Ih1t2 — Rev. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) June 10, 2018

#G7, #G7Summit, #Trump I see the pic as- Japan PM – Shinzō Abe looks like dad, saying “I’m done with you dump kid (Trump)” and Angela Merkel as Mom, giving “time out” to dump kid. Pics will go in the history 👌 pic.twitter.com/t3HrgXbAuE — CuriousSoul (@CuriousSoul72) June 10, 2018

“It’s just 60 days….It’s a beautiful facility….there is a full team of doctors, nurses, therapists, and nutritionists….It’s totally paid for….If you say yes now, we have a plane waiting to take you right away….Will you accept this help?” pic.twitter.com/0Lq70oMNmN — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) June 10, 2018

And in case you are already fascinated by this photo like others, one historian and author, Mike Duncan even dissected everyone’s expressions in a thread and Tweeple couldn’t agree more.

This is amazing composition. The group of “leaning forward with straight arms and a direct stare” on the left vs. the “arms folded and staring off into space” group on the right pic.twitter.com/5kKjt1fH8q — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 9, 2018

This dude right in the middle but slightly in the background? He represents our inability to take our eyes off this train wreck. The urge to know how it plays out. Our collective addiction to the news. pic.twitter.com/0xG5Jzsdyu — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 9, 2018

This is a nice touch of metaphorical detail. You can see the discarded piles of translator headsets. No one is wearing them anymore. All understanding has been lost pic.twitter.com/LM5oy2gptS — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 9, 2018

To understand Bolton’s place you have to see him in context. He’s clearly talking but no one is paying attention. He’s Milton muttering about his red swing line stapler and probably at this moment saying “ok but this is the last straw…” pic.twitter.com/dqYXjzQxp2 — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 10, 2018

The last point is the detail in Trump and Merkel’s eyes. She is obviously staring right at him. He is obviously ignoring here and staring into space. At first glance it *looks* like he’s looking at her but he’s not. This is genius artistic execution. Hang it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/OMlznodkqv — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 10, 2018

Years later Justin Trudeau saw the painting, called up the artist and said “do another one, but this time make ME the S🤩T🤩A🤩R” pic.twitter.com/GSx7vRYivO — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) June 10, 2018

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd