Angela Merkel rolls her eyes at Putin’s ‘mansplaining’ and Twitterati lose their calm

The G20 Summit commenced Friday with top global leaders discussing and debating about terrorism, climate change, trade etc. In Hamburg, Germany to attend the summit, heads of G20-member states made their presence felt while they considered prospects of bilateral talks and held round table discussions. As the media widely covers the meet, thanks to the heightened presence of social media in every nook and cranny of the world, the summit also seems to have resulted in an endless number of memes on the Internet — as is the norm nowadays. The latest to contribute to the meme-galore on social media is Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany as she indulged in what is being seen as an exasperated eye-roll during a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is old news that Putin and Merkel have always shared a tense political equation. Remember the time when Putin brought along his Labrador to a press conference with Merkel (who is scared of dogs) at his residence in 2007? Well, it seems Merkel was clearly trying to be a better host, but probably had enough of Putin explaining things to her. According to a report by the Cosmopolitan, a longer video grab shows the two leaders were probably discussing ballistic missiles. Merkel in between the discussion seems to indicate a missile pattern with her hand, to which Putin responds by shaking his head in disapproval. This is when Merkel gives the epic eye-roll. Just like how mansplaining has always got one at one point or the other.

Watch the video here.

Merkel gives Putin some serious eyeroll here. pic.twitter.com/tSdmj5AMue — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2017

Here are some of the reactions the eye’roll generated on Twitter.

Putin explaining to Angela Merkel how ballistic missiles work pic.twitter.com/WYaK2Hp1S3 — Jenna Abrams (@Jenn_Abrams) July 7, 2017

PUTIN: And then I said “let’s compare hand sizes”

MERKEL: … pic.twitter.com/7d3ymG9hLG — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 7, 2017

