‘And now the end is near’: When Trump danced to Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ and people thought it was awkward

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:January 21, 2017 11:25 am
President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball, Friday, in Washington. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump danced to iconic Frank Sinatra classic, “My Way,” for their first dance at the inaugural ball on Friday night. A tuxedo-wearing Trump even sang a few lines from the song that was performed by jazz singer Erin Boheme.

Interestingly, Sinatra himself performed for the inauguration of John F. Kennedy back in 1961. 56 years later, Sinatra’s signature song, originally penned by Paul Anka, was performed at Trump’s first inaugural ball. Anka was invited to sing at the occasion. However, he turned down the offer citing a scheduling conflict.

trump-dance Trump also sang the song during the first dance at the inaugural ball. (Source: Reuters)

About halfway through, Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife too joined in along with POTUS’ extended family including his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Other performers for the gala included 14-year-old YouTube star Lexi Walker and country crooner Tim Rushlow and his big band. Considering, the list of celebrities and moments that the previous inaugural balls had witnessed, this was not quite a starry night. Who can forget Beyoncé serenading Barack and Michelle Obama at their 2009 ball when she sang “At Last.”

Or the moment when pop icon Ricky Martin performed a song and danced for George W. Bush in 2001, not to mention President Bill Clinton playing saxophone at his own 1993 inaugural ball.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump dance with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen at the "Salute to Our Armed Forces" inaugural ball during inauguration festivites in Washington, DC January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking US President Donald Trump and his wife first lady Melania Trump dance with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen at the “Salute to Our Armed Forces” inaugural ball during inauguration festivites in Washington, DC January 20, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

People took to Twitter to talk about the Trumps’ dance. Though they were awed by the grace and elegance of the FLOTUS in a spectacular white gown, they were not quite comfortable with Trump’s dancing skills. Many also commented on the choice of song and said that Trump always had it his way, so it was quite befitting. However, a few thought it was bizarre to select the classic for an inauguration, as it is one of the most popular funeral songs.

In fact, Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy, tweeted, “Just remember the first line of the song.” The tweet referred to the opening line where the singer says: “And now, the end is near.” Though she deleted the tweet, many agreed with her that it’s quite eerie.

Here’s what people had to say.

What do you think about their first dance?

