In HIGH spirits: An opossum breaks into a liquor shop in Florida and gets DRUNK on bourbon

Cops in Florida were called by the store owner to tackle the trespasser, who was later handed over to a wildlife rescue agency, which helped the opossum sober up. Netizens couldn't stop laughing about the incident - all in the holiday spirit, of course.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 3, 2017 10:23 pm
The cops took the opossum to a wildlife refuge centre, where the vets sobered her down. (Source: Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge/ Facebook)
It’s December and everybody is already in the mood for Christmas and planning how to celebrate their New Year in a fun way. And, as it happens, any good party during the winter is usually no fun without some good wine or liquor. Likewise, an opossum in Florida, US – who was in the mood for some booze – snuck into a liquor shop and helped herself to a bottle of bourbon! Yes, no kidding.

Cops in Florida were called by the store owner to tackle the trespasser, who was later handed over to a wildlife rescue agency, which helped the animal sober up. “She came in from the outside and was up in the rafters, and when she came through she knocked a bottle of liquor off the shelf,” store owner Cash Moore said, adding that it was the first time an opossum had broken into the store. “When she got down on the floor she drank the whole damn bottle,” he told Associated Press.

At Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, where the intruder was taken for recovery, technician Michelle Pettis said, “She definitely wasn’t fully acting normal.” He further told the Panama City News Herald that the female opossum appeared disoriented, was excessively salivating and was pale. “We loaded her up with fluids to help flush out any alcohol toxins,” Pettis said. “She was good a couple of days later.” The animal has now been released.

The news spread on Facebook and Twitter, people couldn’t stop laughing at the sneaky opossum’s boozy stint.

[with AP inputs]

