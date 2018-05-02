Amitabh Bachchan’s humble birthday tweet to remind Anushka Sharma about his ‘missed’ text cracks up Twitterati

Amitabh Bachchan wished Anushka Sharma on Twitter, and Netizens were quick to tag him as the typical ‘tech savvy grandpa’. (Designed by Nidhi Sharma) Amitabh Bachchan wished Anushka Sharma on Twitter, and Netizens were quick to tag him as the typical ‘tech savvy grandpa’. (Designed by Nidhi Sharma)

Over the years, social media has become a hub for celebrities to share snippets of not only their personal life but also shed light on their thoughts, political views and more. Only recently, Anushka Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday and on the occasion, wishes for the Pari star poured from all around the world. However, amidst the celebration, Sharma seemed to have missed megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday text.

Interestingly, senior Bachchan did not let his wish be ignored and took to Twitter to make the young actor know that he had wished her. Big B tweeted, “@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night.”

@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night 🌹🌹🌹🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

Quick to respond, Sharma tweeted by thanking the senior star and also by saying that she was simultaneously responding to his text too. Her tweet read, “Thank you so much Sir, for remembering my birthday and sending your kind wishes! (Responding to your sms as I tweet this) 😊😊 http://twitter.com/srbachchan/status/991562719038816256 …”

Thank you so much Sir, for remembering my birthday and sending your kind wishes! (Responding to your sms as I tweet this) 😊😊 http://t.co/dr01PUswIf — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 2, 2018

Interestingly, the exchange between the two started a series of jokes on social media. Twitterati were quick to point out Big B’s ‘typical Indian uncle’ behaviour and also shared some similar experiences they had with their elder relatives. Here are some of the reactions:

Is route ki sabhi lines vyasth hain. Krupaya kahin aur try kijiye — Sk75 (@Sk7557454686) May 2, 2018

This is not the first time an actor missed Bachchan’s tweet. Remember when he tweeted out a similar reminder to others — including Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar? Here are some old tweets.

hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??😗 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017

Except that i TOTALLY replied! I just cross checked it too! You were in fact one of the first to even wish! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2017

And it’s the little things like these, that make you THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME !!! #bachchan #GOAT I’m blessed that you even know i exist! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2017

… and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!😡 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

Oh my god sir!! I didn’t get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message 🙈🙈🙈 I’m so so sorry http://t.co/AwG4S9W2xr — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017

T 640 -Preity Zinta …!! wherever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms .. Ha ha ..A very happy birthday .. love and happiness — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2012

@akshaykumar Yo Akshay !! hey ! I sent you sms greetings for birthday . Did you get it ? Or is your phone jammed ? Love and success always — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 10, 2010

Does Big B’s tweet remind you of your tech-savvy grandpa too? Tell us in the comments below.

