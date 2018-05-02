Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Amitabh Bachchan’s humble birthday tweet to remind Anushka Sharma about his ‘missed’ text cracks up Twitterati

Amitabh Bachchan’s humble birthday tweet to remind Anushka Sharma about his ‘missed’ text cracks up Twitterati

Interestingly, the recent tweet exchange between Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan started a series of jokes on social media. Twitterati were quick to point out Big B's 'typical Indian uncle' behaviour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2018 10:16:04 pm
Anushka Sharma, amitabh bachchan, Big b tweets to Anushka, Anushka Sharma misses big b's birthday wish, big b wishes Anushka, wishing on tweet, Anushka Sharma pics, Anushka Sharma birthday, Anushka Sharma tweets, indian express, indian express news Amitabh Bachchan wished Anushka Sharma on Twitter, and Netizens were quick to tag him as the typical ‘tech savvy grandpa’. (Designed by Nidhi Sharma)
Related News

Over the years, social media has become a hub for celebrities to share snippets of not only their personal life but also shed light on their thoughts, political views and more. Only recently, Anushka Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday and on the occasion, wishes for the Pari star poured from all around the world. However, amidst the celebration, Sharma seemed to have missed megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday text.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan turns 75: 8 times the actor won over social media with his tweets

Interestingly, senior Bachchan did not let his wish be ignored and took to Twitter to make the young actor know that he had wished her. Big B tweeted, “@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night.”

Quick to respond, Sharma tweeted by thanking the senior star and also by saying that she was simultaneously responding to his text too. Her tweet read, “Thank you so much Sir, for remembering my birthday and sending your kind wishes! (Responding to your sms as I tweet this) 😊😊 http://twitter.com/srbachchan/status/991562719038816256 …”

Interestingly, the exchange between the two started a series of jokes on social media. Twitterati were quick to point out Big B’s ‘typical Indian uncle’ behaviour and also shared some similar experiences they had with their elder relatives. Here are some of the reactions:

This is not the first time an actor missed Bachchan’s tweet. Remember when he tweeted out a similar reminder to others — including Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar? Here are some old tweets.

Does Big B’s tweet remind you of your tech-savvy grandpa too? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now