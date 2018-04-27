‘You are my hero’: Solo traveller ‘punches’ a man for sexually harassing her in Dublin

Here’s how a tourist gave back to a pervert who tried to molest her. (Source: Representational Image/Getty Images) Here’s how a tourist gave back to a pervert who tried to molest her. (Source: Representational Image/Getty Images)

Many people feel solo travelling can be quite dangerous for a woman, considering the rise in the number of sexual harassment and molestation cases. However, there are many women who have actively tried to shatter that notion, and emerged victorious. Remember the travel blogger who posted safety tips to make your solo trip hassle-free?

Well, not just that, there are other women too, who have given a fitting reply to unfortunate incidents in their own way. Recently, a woman named Leanna Carr, who hails from American was holidaying in Europe, when she was sexually assaulted. But instead of crying for help, she punched the man right back.

It so happened that Carr was reportedly walking from her hostel to the bus stop near Aston Quay, when a man grabbed her arse and said, “You’re an American, you probably liked it.” Not aware that the tourist was a power-lifter, he ended up getting smacked right in his face. Carr took it to social media and shared her experience.

“While walking down the street in Dublin earlier this week, a man grabbed my butt. He proceeded to laugh hysterically and said: ‘you’re an American, you probably liked it’. Apparently travelling solo has made me a better person bc my first reaction was to punch him in the face,” she tweeted.

Reportedly, the 26-year-old was travelling to Ireland as part of a three-week trip to Europe. And it was just the second day of her travel when the incident took place. “I’ve never travelled solo and for this to have happened made me a little nervous. My first reaction was a little guilt, wondering if I had done the right thing in the situation. I probably would have reacted differently, say if I had been in a dark alley alone with him. I guess I felt more confidence acting the way I did because it was still light out and on a busy street,” she said while talking to Independent.ie.

The tweet went viral in no time and was liked more than 26,000 times, at the time of writing. Twitterati hailed her as a hero and celebrated her act of confidence.

We hope her punch would have taught him a life lesson. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

