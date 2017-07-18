Travel blogger gets brutally roasted for fake ‘photoshopped’ Instagram photos

Do you think the gtravel blogger’s pictures are fake? (Source: Amelia Liana/Instagram) Do you think the gtravel blogger’s pictures are fake? (Source: Amelia Liana/Instagram)

Travel blogging is the latest fad on Instagram, and too many people are joining the brigade to flaunt spectacular photos from their vacations. It seems, to fight the competition, a popular travel, beauty and fashion blogger, Amelia Liana, resorted to photoshop and edit her pictures to grab attention. However, the stunt backfired and she was caught. Once caught red handed, Liana had to face a lot of flak online, and was brutally trolled on Twitter.

In an image that featured the Rockerfeller Center in Manhattan, people somehow noticed that the Freedom Tower was nowhere to be seen in the New York skyline. As soon as it was spotted, the blogger was trolled and some of them also claimed that there was something wrong with the reflection in the photo. According to Daily Mail, the photo was posted on May 25 this year, but the tower was constructed in 2013. Take a look at the picture here.

How did the window reflect the back of Amelia Liana’s arm exactly? Some dodgy af photoshopping going on there 🤔😐🙈 pic.twitter.com/OqXS01dE7W — Emma-Louise Dean 🔴⚪️ (@DinosBeauty) July 15, 2017

Soon, her followers started noticing faults in her other pictures too. A photo of Taj Mahal came into scrutiny, when social media users spotted how the crowd of tourists was mysteriously missing. A user specifically pointed out that her reflection ended at the edges of the pool, and Taj Mahal’s reflection was compressed to fit in it.

Responding to the accusation, Liana wrote: “The amazing world of social media is changing at an incredibly fast pace, and with all the possibilities that technology gives you, a debate has surfaced in the past few weeks about the extent to which bloggers like me should be enhancing some of their imagery. I have given this a lot of thought and I would like to share with you the principles to which I work, that I have formed in order to relate to you in an honest way.”

She also tweeted her “image principles” but was ridiculed for that too. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

2. All my imagery is actually shot at the time in the location I specify. ”

Then how come you had a four year old image of NY??? — Chelsea Lopez (@justfake) July 15, 2017

I get what you are trying to explain. But by altering some images to the extent which u have, you are promoting a lifestyle which is fiction — Hello Denise (@MelbournianMama) July 15, 2017

this really didn’t address anything or answer most people’s questions though…you’re not just lightly retouching images are you — martha (@lilfaerys) July 16, 2017

What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below.

