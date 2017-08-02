Alien attack? NASA to hire planetary protection officer to save Earth!

Would you like to be the planetary protection officer? (Source: Pixabay) Would you like to be the planetary protection officer? (Source: Pixabay)

Do you ever wonder if there could be an alien attack on our planet? Well, it could be the case, as NASA is looking to hire a planetary protection officer to protect Earth from alien contamination. The US government’s official employment site posted the job listing, and it is open for citizens of USA and nationals can send in their applications till August 14.

Specifying the salary bracket, the advert mentions that it comes with a six figure salary — $124,406 to $187,000 per year — and security clearance is listed as “secret.” The role involves stopping astronauts and robots from getting contaminated with any organic and biological material during space travel.

Want to know about the roles and responsibilities in detail? According to the job listing, the main responsibilities are: “Leads planning and coordination of activities related to NASA mission planetary protection needs. Leads independent evaluation of, and provides advice regarding, compliance by robotic and human spaceflight missions with NASA planetary protection policies, statutory requirements and international obligations.”

“NASA maintains policies for planetary protection applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration” the job advert reads. “This policy is based on federal requirements and international treaties and agreements.”

While it is said to be a “three-year contract,” chances are that it could be extended for two more years. During this time, NASA will be planning several missions, including one to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa, where it will search for signs of alien life.

