Ali Zafar surprises fan with a Twitter interview and it’s ADORABLE

It is not every day that your favourite actor promptly replies to your messages on the Internet and even agrees for an interview. But when it happens, it might as well go down as one of the best days of your life. In this case, it was a fan of actor and musician Ali Zafar who is probably still counting her lucky stars. The fan, a journalist, took to Twitter and posted that her career will shine the brightest the day she scored an interview with the charming actor.

Well, it seems she did not have to wait too much, because Zafar was there, ready for an interview and promptly reached out to the clueless fan. But just like how all good things come with the ‘terms and conditions apply’ tag, Zafar had one prerequisite — just seven questions. Hira Hyder, obviously, did not say no.

Calling him her ‘forever celebrity crush’, Hyder tweeted on August 15 — “The day I score an interview with @AliZafarsays is the day my Journalism career would be at its utmost brilliance! #forevercelebritycrush”. It did not take Zafar much to notice the tweet and his reply was witty yet adorable. “Should’ve wished for something bigger. 7 questions and I shall answer now,” he replied.

Check out Hyder’s tweet here.

The day I score an interview with @AliZafarsays is the day my Journalism career would be at its utmost brilliance! #forevercelebritycrush — Hira Hyder (@HiraHyder) August 15, 2017

This is Zafar’s reply.

Should’ve wished for something bigger. 7 questions and I shall answer now. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 15, 2017

Read their conversation here.

1. How did you cope with the nostalgia of your student life as you entered your professional life into adulthood? — Hira Hyder (@HiraHyder) August 15, 2017

By learning to live in the present moment and not the past. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 15, 2017

2. True love doesn’t come easy; what is it that should keep one believing in it? — Hira Hyder (@HiraHyder) August 15, 2017

The answer my friend, is blowing in the wind. Feel it. http://t.co/rxv8szUnaI — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 15, 2017

4. How can our Pakistani media industry revive its intellectuality that was infinite in the yesteryears however is presently lacking? — Hira Hyder (@HiraHyder) August 15, 2017

The era you are taking had stalwarts enriched by literature, driven to excel in the art form. They orgasmed on creativity & not 💰 http://t.co/IcF2vuJeNU — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 15, 2017

5.In a world where beauty is focused on, what in actual makes a woman complete from a man’s perspective apart from her physical appearance? — Hira Hyder (@HiraHyder) August 15, 2017

I feel it’s different for everyone. I would say her nurturing quality, her sincerity and loyalty and her power to make you a better man. http://t.co/qczBUjjOKA — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 15, 2017

6.Your younger brother is the nation’s newest sensation;what advice wd you give older siblings of how to set an example for the young ones — Hira Hyder (@HiraHyder) August 15, 2017

Try and inspire them than to lecture them. http://t.co/VV7Pad7kmP — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 15, 2017

7. Last question; grab the nearest write-able thing&in your writing send over an autograph picture to me that’ll surely be printed&framed! — Hira Hyder (@HiraHyder) August 15, 2017

Your are one smart girl. I foresee you going places. Sending something deeper. Some questions for you to answer for yourself now. http://t.co/fmPGe0wRfg — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 15, 2017

@HiraHyder something I wrote. May all your dreams come true. Everyone else, will try and fulfil a dream a day. Next time could be you. 💝 pic.twitter.com/XcYBUA8Uwa — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 15, 2017

According to Mangobaaz, this is the translation of the Urdu verses that Zafar sent to Hyder.

‘Kya muhabbat ki koi zubaan hoti hai?

Kya iss ki shiddat bayaan hoti hai?

Kya chahat kisi ki raazdaan hoti hai?

Kya haqeeqat kisi ko ayaan hoti hai?’

Like Zafar promised, it seems he is on a spree to make dreams come true. If you are a fan, we suggest you waste no time.

