Ali Zafar surprises fan with a Twitter interview and it’s ADORABLE

Calling Ali Zafar her 'forever celebrity crush' Hira Hyder, a fan of the actor and a journalist tweeted on August 15 — "The day I score an interview with @AliZafarsays is the day my Journalism career would be at its utmost brilliance! #forevercelebritycrush".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 16, 2017 10:51 am
It is not every day that your favourite actor promptly replies to your messages on the Internet and even agrees for an interview. But when it happens, it might as well go down as one of the best days of your life. In this case, it was a fan of actor and musician Ali Zafar who is probably still counting her lucky stars. The fan, a journalist, took to Twitter and posted that her career will shine the brightest the day she scored an interview with the charming actor.

Well, it seems she did not have to wait too much, because Zafar was there, ready for an interview and promptly reached out to the clueless fan. But just like how all good things come with the ‘terms and conditions apply’ tag, Zafar had one prerequisite — just seven questions. Hira Hyder, obviously, did not say no.

Calling him her ‘forever celebrity crush’, Hyder tweeted on August 15 — “The day I score an interview with @AliZafarsays is the day my Journalism career would be at its utmost brilliance! #forevercelebritycrush”. It did not take Zafar much to notice the tweet and his reply was witty yet adorable. “Should’ve wished for something bigger. 7 questions and I shall answer now,” he replied.

According to Mangobaaz, this is the translation of the Urdu verses that Zafar sent to Hyder.

‘Kya muhabbat ki koi zubaan hoti hai?
Kya iss ki shiddat bayaan hoti hai?
Kya chahat kisi ki raazdaan hoti hai?
Kya haqeeqat kisi ko ayaan hoti hai?’

Like Zafar promised, it seems he is on a spree to make dreams come true. If you are a fan, we suggest you waste no time.

