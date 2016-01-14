Always: The world mourns the death of Alan ‘Professor Snape’ Rickman

Alan Rickman dies at 69 in London/ Twitter Alan Rickman dies at 69 in London/ Twitter

One of the best-loved British actors of recent times, Alan Rickman passed away at the age of 69 in London. His death was confirmed on January 14 by his family. Most known for his roles as the conflicted Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movie series as well as that of Hans Gruber, the hated villain in Die Hard, Rickman had a singularly unique voice that made him perfect for everything Shakespearean.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter was flooded with RIP messages for the revered thespian, with most “raising their wands” to him and sharing his famous quote, “When I’m 80 years old and sitting in my rocking chair, I’ll be reading Harry Potter. And my family will say to me, ‘After all this time?’ And I will say ‘Always.'”

Rickman may have died at 69, but his memory is eternal. Here’s how Twitterati remembered the great artist.

There are no words to express how shocked and devastated I am to hear of Alan Rickman’s death. He was a magnificent actor & a wonderful man. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 14, 2016

He didn’t make it to 80, but will be remembered. Always. Thank you for the magic. RIP Alan Rickman 😔 pic.twitter.com/OIS0P2KkHY — Jasm (@JasminIrisha) January 14, 2016

There’s a voice inside you that tells you what you should do – Alan Rickman. Rest in Peace Sir pic.twitter.com/i3MN8MDQbo — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) January 14, 2016

rest in peace alan rickman. thank you for breathing life into my favorite character and making him real. always <3 http://t.co/17P4cdh21l — em roxanne (@heycoffeeeyes) January 14, 2016

Let’s raise our wands for Alan Rickman. pic.twitter.com/nbyk2BprLZ — colfer (@RocioSanchez_99) January 14, 2016

“Talent is an accident of genes – and a responsibility.” – Alan Rickman 1946 – 2016 RIP #RIPAlanRickman #AlanRickman pic.twitter.com/nwUwl7c1jN — мεη σғ нιsтσяү (@FolksOfHistory) January 14, 2016

I can’t believe Alan Rickman is gone. Luckily, future generations will get to enjoy his films. He’ll be remembered. pic.twitter.com/7xPx3NsjdP — Daniel Parsons (@dkparsonswriter) January 14, 2016

RIP Alan Rickman. ” I’m going to count to three, there will not be a four.” – Hans Gruber. #RIPAlanRickman pic.twitter.com/yF9s6i7wBs — Cult Labs (@cultlabs) January 14, 2016

RIP Alan Rickman. Thank you for helping to create one of the best film series of all time, forever in our hearts❤ pic.twitter.com/RrvhasgRmN — // NT // (@allkindsofharry) January 14, 2016

If you know me, you’ll know that I adore Alan Rickman. I always will. Travel safe, beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/vgnq9XlWTi — Caroline Wallace (@Caroline_S) January 14, 2016

RIP Alan Rickman – a giant in the world of film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/B5e1llzJcz — Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) January 14, 2016

RIP Alan Rickman (Professor Snape) who has sadly died of cancer. :( pic.twitter.com/W99jR17thl — TV Memories (@TV_Exposed) January 14, 2016

“Talent is an accident of genes, and a responsibility,” Rest in Peace Alan Rickman pic.twitter.com/JrnJLk4YPf — alice in wonderland (@alwaysdragxns) January 14, 2016

May we all be lucky enough to be haunted by the ghost of Alan Rickman. Loved him. Truly. Madly. Deeply. pic.twitter.com/jFPWkAu0zs — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) January 14, 2016

Rest in Peace Mr Alan Rickman. pic.twitter.com/Y0ZB1eMNgX — Andi Eigenmann (@andieigengirl) January 14, 2016

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App