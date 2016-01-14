Latest News

Always: The world mourns the death of Alan ‘Professor Snape’ Rickman

As soon as the news of his death broke, Twitter was flooded with RIP messages for the revered thespian, with most "raising their wands" to him.

One of the best-loved British actors of recent times, Alan Rickman passed away at the age of 69 in London. His death was confirmed on January 14 by his family. Most known for his roles as the conflicted Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movie series as well as that of Hans Gruber, the hated villain in Die Hard, Rickman had a singularly unique voice that made him perfect for everything Shakespearean.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter was flooded with RIP messages for the revered thespian, with most “raising their wands” to him and sharing his famous quote, “When I’m 80 years old and sitting in my rocking chair, I’ll be reading Harry Potter. And my family will say to me, ‘After all this time?’ And I will say ‘Always.'”

Rickman may have died at 69, but his memory is eternal. Here’s how Twitterati remembered the great artist.

  1. R
    Raymond
    Jan 14, 2016 at 3:15 pm
    Rest in peace
    1. H
      harsh Jha
      Jan 15, 2016 at 5:44 am
      So Sad For Alan's Death
      1. M
        maggi
        Jan 15, 2016 at 7:00 am
        RIP Professor Snape
        1. R
          RK MEH
          Jan 15, 2016 at 10:49 am
          I Always appreciate the character he performed in H P., actually the climax where we found mystery of the w story, feel very bad to hear about the death of this great actor. RIP" ALAN RICKMAN".
          1. S
            Snivellius
            Jan 15, 2016 at 5:34 am
            I am so sad that this happened. This man quite literally shaped my childhood. I'm devastated that he's gone. I really can't believe it. Wands raised for the man who will always be there to tell me...Page 394.
