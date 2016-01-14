Always: The world mourns the death of Alan ‘Professor Snape’ Rickman

One of the best-loved British actors of recent times, Alan Rickman passed away at the age of 69 in London. His death was confirmed on January 14 by his family. Most known for his roles as the conflicted Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movie series as well as that of Hans Gruber, the hated villain in Die Hard, Rickman had a singularly unique voice that made him perfect for everything Shakespearean.
As soon as the news broke, Twitter was flooded with RIP messages for the revered thespian, with most “raising their wands” to him and sharing his famous quote, “When I’m 80 years old and sitting in my rocking chair, I’ll be reading Harry Potter. And my family will say to me, ‘After all this time?’ And I will say ‘Always.'”
Rickman may have died at 69, but his memory is eternal. Here’s how Twitterati remembered the great artist.
There are no words to express how shocked and devastated I am to hear of Alan Rickman’s death. He was a magnificent actor & a wonderful man.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 14, 2016
He didn’t make it to 80, but will be remembered. Always. Thank you for the magic. RIP Alan Rickman 😔 pic.twitter.com/OIS0P2KkHY
— Jasm (@JasminIrisha) January 14, 2016
There’s a voice inside you that tells you what you should do – Alan Rickman. Rest in Peace Sir pic.twitter.com/i3MN8MDQbo
— Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) January 14, 2016
rest in peace alan rickman. thank you for breathing life into my favorite character and making him real. always <3 http://t.co/17P4cdh21l
— em roxanne (@heycoffeeeyes) January 14, 2016
Let’s raise our wands for Alan Rickman. pic.twitter.com/nbyk2BprLZ
— colfer (@RocioSanchez_99) January 14, 2016
“Talent is an accident of genes – and a responsibility.” – Alan Rickman 1946 – 2016 RIP #RIPAlanRickman #AlanRickman pic.twitter.com/nwUwl7c1jN
— мεη σғ нιsтσяү (@FolksOfHistory) January 14, 2016
I can’t believe Alan Rickman is gone. Luckily, future generations will get to enjoy his films. He’ll be remembered. pic.twitter.com/7xPx3NsjdP
— Daniel Parsons (@dkparsonswriter) January 14, 2016
RIP Alan Rickman. ” I’m going to count to three, there will not be a four.” – Hans Gruber. #RIPAlanRickman pic.twitter.com/yF9s6i7wBs
— Cult Labs (@cultlabs) January 14, 2016
RIP Alan Rickman. Thank you for helping to create one of the best film series of all time, forever in our hearts❤ pic.twitter.com/RrvhasgRmN
— // NT // (@allkindsofharry) January 14, 2016
If you know me, you’ll know that I adore Alan Rickman. I always will. Travel safe, beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/vgnq9XlWTi
— Caroline Wallace (@Caroline_S) January 14, 2016
RIP Alan Rickman – a giant in the world of film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/B5e1llzJcz
— Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) January 14, 2016
RIP Alan Rickman (Professor Snape) who has sadly died of cancer. :( pic.twitter.com/W99jR17thl
— TV Memories (@TV_Exposed) January 14, 2016
“Talent is an accident of genes, and a responsibility,” Rest in Peace Alan Rickman pic.twitter.com/JrnJLk4YPf
— alice in wonderland (@alwaysdragxns) January 14, 2016
May we all be lucky enough to be haunted by the ghost of Alan Rickman. Loved him. Truly. Madly. Deeply. pic.twitter.com/jFPWkAu0zs
— Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) January 14, 2016
Rest in Peace Mr Alan Rickman. pic.twitter.com/Y0ZB1eMNgX
— Andi Eigenmann (@andieigengirl) January 14, 2016
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 14, 2016 at 3:15 pmRest in peaceReply
- Jan 15, 2016 at 5:44 amSo Sad For Alan's DeathReply
- Jan 15, 2016 at 7:00 amRIP Professor SnapeReply
- Jan 15, 2016 at 10:49 amI Always appreciate the character he performed in H P., actually the climax where we found mystery of the w story, feel very bad to hear about the death of this great actor. RIP" ALAN RICKMAN".Reply
- Jan 15, 2016 at 5:34 amI am so sad that this happened. This man quite literally shaped my childhood. I'm devastated that he's gone. I really can't believe it. Wands raised for the man who will always be there to tell me...Page 394.Reply
- Load More Comments