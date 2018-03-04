Ahead of Russia elections, 40ft tall ‘Putin’ hologram takes Siberian city by storm

Ahead of the Russian elections, there’s a 40ft Putin hologram for fans to click photos with. But not everyone is pleased. (Source: Life/ Youtube) Ahead of the Russian elections, there’s a 40ft Putin hologram for fans to click photos with. But not everyone is pleased. (Source: Life/ Youtube)

Justin Trudeau may be a dapper and a sportsman, but when it comes to extreme fitness, there is no one like Russian President Vladimir Putin. Even at 65, the seasoned politician regularly seeks to showcase his physical fitness — be it through horseback riding, swimming in the cold Siberian river or even working out at the gym. And not to forget, he has a black belt in judo. So, naturally, when an app designer decided to show off a special hologram of Putin, he was portrayed wearing a traditional Judo outfit, complete with black belt. The new 40ft tall figure was ‘put up’ near the Olympic Training Center “Tyumen-judo”.

However, in order to see the humongous 3D image one must first instal an app on their smartphone. “Student Yaroslav Popov from the city of Tyumen created a large 3D model of Vladimir Putin in augmented reality,” Sputnik News reported. So, standing near the Olympic training centre, one must have “Photos with Putin” installed on their phone to view it. And many did too, as photos of several people taking selfies and photos with ‘Putin’ have been shared across social media platforms.

Here’s how it all works:

The move seems to have created a huge buzz on Russian social media right before the election. And not everyone is happy. “You are creating a personality cult with your own hands – so don’t complain later,” Metro, UK quoted a critic of the stunt, while another compared the larger-than-life figure from Game of Thrones. “The peasants are so bored they’re making a golden statue of Tywin Lannister,” added the report.

