After dog dies in United Airlines flight, another one gets flown to Japan instead of Kansas

According to reports, United Airlines has the highest number of animal deaths among any US carriers and is under scrutiny for its treatment of animals. (Source: File Photo) According to reports, United Airlines has the highest number of animal deaths among any US carriers and is under scrutiny for its treatment of animals. (Source: File Photo)

The goof-ups in United Airlines aircrafts seem to worsen day by day. Around 24 hours after the tragic incident of a dog’s death due to the pet carrier being stored in the bin overhead, another US flight is under fire as it shipped a dog to Japan instead of Kansas. A 10-year-old German Shepherd named Irgo was transported all the way to another country, and it raised serious doubts about the airline’s canine safety.

Kara Swindle took a United flight from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, with her two children on Tuesday (March 13), while their beloved pet was supposed to arrive along with the cargo. When the family went to receive the dog, they were surprised to see a Great Dane instead of their German Shepherd. The dogs had both been in Denver, where they were set to catch connecting flights. However, the officials somehow botched up the process and swapped the dogs.

This is not the first time United Airlines had a mix-up with destination. Last year, they flew a passenger 3000 miles in the wrong direction instead of Paris. Panic-stricken Swindle told CNN that initially, they had no idea where Irgo went. “I burst into tears instantly because this has just all been a whirlwind. They didn’t know (where Irgo was) until 2.30am on Wednesday when the plane landed in Japan,” she said, remembering the traumatic experience.

Swindle also highlighted that the family pet was flying for the first time and had no water or food on the 16-hour flight to Japan. Irgo, who is suffering from an ear infection, hasn’t had medication since three days, she also said.

The airlines apologised to the owners and said they had ordered an inquiry into the matter. Swindle later said that after a visit to the vet in Japan – who cleared Irgo for the flight – he was escorted to a private charter flight from Narita, Japan, to Wichita, on Thursday night.

“An error occurred during connections in Denver for two pets sent to the wrong destinations. We have notified our customers that their pets have arrived safely and will arrange to return the pets to them as soon as possible. We apologize for this mistake and are following up with the vendor kennel where they were kept overnight to understand what happened,” the airline said in a statement.

Soon, the bizarre incident went viral, and led to a huge furore online.

Something appears to be deeply and fundamentally WRONG at United Airlines… from the BEATING of Dr. David Dao, to the placement of a dog in an overhead bin leading to its death, and now sending a dog to JAPAN on a domestic US flight. CEO Carlos Munoz needs to GO!@united — Dennis (@DL1651) March 15, 2018

United Airlines: 1. Beat up a passenger 2. Killed a dog by stuffing it in an overhead bin 3. Shipped a dog to Japan instead of Missouri Can we just cancel the whole company? — ♚ Lex (@_AlexisRobinson) March 14, 2018

So now @United has mistakenly sent a family’s dog to Japan instead of Kansas. It’ll be a miracle if he survives. Someone PLEASE put this airline out of its, and our, misery — Jeannine Edwards (@jeanninee12) March 14, 2018

Is United Airlines ok? Because they murdered a puppy by suffocation and sent an elderly dog to Japan instead of Kansas in the past 24 hours. Keep your animals FAR away from this company. 😡 — Jessica 🎀 (@princess_snivy) March 15, 2018

There should be a complete house cleaning at United Airlines! They drag a guy off a plane, now they put a small dog in the overhead bin and the Puppy dies, then they sent a family dog to Japan by mistake! Dismiss the entire clown leadership team including the CEO. @AP — Mr. Reynolds (@melreynoldsU) March 14, 2018

#UnitedAirlines is the WORST airline. One little puppy dead and another dog shipped to Japan instead of Kansas. Bunch of heartless morons. #BoycottUnitedAirlines — I_Am_DaniB (@I_Am_DB62) March 14, 2018

Jesus, is there no level of cruelty to which @united will not stoop? Beating the elderly, now attacking dogs left and right. http://t.co/Kg32gAaCxg — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) March 14, 2018

And sending a German shepherd on an 18hr flight to Japan. The dog was on a hour flight and they lost him. Found him in Japan wtf DISGUSTING #UnitedAirlines — deborah (@deborahc613) March 14, 2018

Pet carelessness not new for @united: Out of 24 animals that died in the care of an airline, 18 of them were United flights. Yesterday a puppy was killed by being forced into an overhead bin, today they lost a dog who was supposed to be on an hour flight-the dog is now in Japan. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 14, 2018

United Airlines has now accidentally shipped somebody’s dog to Japan. They have promised to remedy the situation by killing it as soon as possible. — sᴄʀᴜ̈ᴇɢɢs (@scrueggs) March 15, 2018

This comes the day after a pet dog dies on @United. Don’t

take your pets on United, ever! http://t.co/DruBVyBLPR — B. Janine Morison (@bjaninemorison) March 15, 2018

You can’t make this stuff up….JAPAN????!!! http://t.co/xT7EkxF8CE — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 14, 2018

Highlighting how the airlines often treats pets as luggage, Swindle hopes the airlines will learn its lesson and prayed no pet owners go through the traumatic experience in the future. As per the Department of Transportation (DOT) report, United has the highest rate of animal fatalities of any US carrier with 18 deaths in 2017, including a giant rabbit for which they were sued.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd