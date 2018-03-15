Latest news

After dog dies in United Airlines flight, another one gets flown to Japan instead of Kansas

As the news of United Airlines mistakenly flying a pet German Shepherd dog to Japan spread online, Netizens slammed the airlines for being careless and heartless. Twitter users are now urging everyone to boycott the airlines and want the staff to be fired.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 15, 2018 6:49 pm
united airlines, united airlines dog, ua flight dog to japan, united airlines dog to japan, viral news, trending news, social media news, indian express According to reports, United Airlines has the highest number of animal deaths among any US carriers and is under scrutiny for its treatment of animals. (Source: File Photo)
The goof-ups in United Airlines aircrafts seem to worsen day by day. Around 24 hours after the tragic incident of a dog’s death due to the pet carrier being stored in the bin overhead, another US flight is under fire as it shipped a dog to Japan instead of Kansas. A 10-year-old German Shepherd named Irgo was transported all the way to another country, and it raised serious doubts about the airline’s canine safety.

Kara Swindle took a United flight from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, with her two children on Tuesday (March 13), while their beloved pet was supposed to arrive along with the cargo. When the family went to receive the dog, they were surprised to see a Great Dane instead of their German Shepherd. The dogs had both been in Denver, where they were set to catch connecting flights. However, the officials somehow botched up the process and swapped the dogs.

This is not the first time United Airlines had a mix-up with destination. Last year, they flew a passenger 3000 miles in the wrong direction instead of Paris. Panic-stricken Swindle told CNN that initially, they had no idea where Irgo went. “I burst into tears instantly because this has just all been a whirlwind. They didn’t know (where Irgo was) until 2.30am on Wednesday when the plane landed in Japan,” she said, remembering the traumatic experience.

Swindle also highlighted that the family pet was flying for the first time and had no water or food on the 16-hour flight to Japan. Irgo, who is suffering from an ear infection, hasn’t had medication since three days, she also said.

The airlines apologised to the owners and said they had ordered an inquiry into the matter. Swindle later said that after a visit to the vet in Japan – who cleared Irgo for the flight – he was escorted to a private charter flight from Narita, Japan, to Wichita, on Thursday night.

“An error occurred during connections in Denver for two pets sent to the wrong destinations. We have notified our customers that their pets have arrived safely and will arrange to return the pets to them as soon as possible. We apologize for this mistake and are following up with the vendor kennel where they were kept overnight to understand what happened,” the airline said in a statement.

Soon, the bizarre incident went viral, and led to a huge furore online.

Highlighting how the airlines often treats pets as luggage, Swindle hopes the airlines will learn its lesson and prayed no pet owners go through the traumatic experience in the future. As per the Department of Transportation (DOT) report, United has the highest rate of animal fatalities of any US carrier with 18 deaths in 2017, including a giant rabbit for which they were sued.

