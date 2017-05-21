Latest News

After Pakistan’s Chaiwala, it is the South Korean President’s bodyguard that the Internet is crushing over

The Internet's new crush is here, everyone!

Remember how the Internet lost all its calm and tranquil when it chanced upon a photo of Pakistan’s blue-eyed chaiwala? People across the world wanted to know who he was and why wasn’t he raking in moolah in some big-bidget Hollywood movies, yet! Now it seems, people have finally moved on to another handsome hunk. Choi Young Jae is now Internet’s official new heartthrob, who also moonlights as the newly elected South Korean President’s bodyguard.

“Stunningly handsome”, “dashing”, “hot bodyguard”, etc., are just some of the ways he has come to be increasingly described on the social media. With his deep, intense eyes looking back at camera almost seeming like they are looking at you, with his sharp jawline and “I mean business” face — a lot of people, especially those on Twitter, seem to be having a difficult time trying to NOT lose focus.

If you are among the naysayers thinking if he actually is that handsome, well we have furnished evidence for you, right here.

Yes, feel free to indulge yourself.

Here is how Twitter has taken to the South Korean leader’s bodyguard.

Oh, by the way, according to a report by The Telegraph, he is “unfortunately married.”

