After Pakistan’s Chaiwala, it is the South Korean President’s bodyguard that the Internet is crushing over

“Stunningly handsome”, “dashing”, “hot bodyguard”, etc. are just some of the ways he has come to be increasingly described on the social media. (Source: Elena Yip/Twitter) “Stunningly handsome”, “dashing”, “hot bodyguard”, etc. are just some of the ways he has come to be increasingly described on the social media. (Source: Elena Yip/Twitter)

Remember how the Internet lost all its calm and tranquil when it chanced upon a photo of Pakistan’s blue-eyed chaiwala? People across the world wanted to know who he was and why wasn’t he raking in moolah in some big-bidget Hollywood movies, yet! Now it seems, people have finally moved on to another handsome hunk. Choi Young Jae is now Internet’s official new heartthrob, who also moonlights as the newly elected South Korean President’s bodyguard.

ALSO READ | Move over Fawad Khan, this ‘dreamy-eyed’ Pakistani chaiwala is the new online sensation

“Stunningly handsome”, “dashing”, “hot bodyguard”, etc., are just some of the ways he has come to be increasingly described on the social media. With his deep, intense eyes looking back at camera almost seeming like they are looking at you, with his sharp jawline and “I mean business” face — a lot of people, especially those on Twitter, seem to be having a difficult time trying to NOT lose focus.

ALSO READ | The Pakistani chaiwala, who became an overnight Internet sensation, just landed a modelling deal!

If you are among the naysayers thinking if he actually is that handsome, well we have furnished evidence for you, right here.

Yes, feel free to indulge yourself.

Here is how Twitter has taken to the South Korean leader’s bodyguard.

@Other_Girl @elena_yip He is so pretty! Also super capable of excellent suit wearing and terrifying side eye! Like Korean James Bond… I want that fan fic! — Becca Eller (@the_beccaeller) May 12, 2017

@elena_yip 😍 I’d LOVE to have him guard my body! 😜 — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) May 13, 2017

if anyone says asian men aren’t attractive, i will shove this thread in their faces because this is everyone rn pic.twitter.com/FfwWSmoaGP — elena yip (@elena_yip) May 13, 2017

Oh, by the way, according to a report by The Telegraph, he is “unfortunately married.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd