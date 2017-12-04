After #NosepinTwitter, Twitter users share photos in dapper suits with #SuitTwitter hashtag

Channel V’s Lola Kuttiamma aka Priya Menon tweeted out asking ‘gentlemen’ to bless timelines with pictures of them dressed up in suits. (Source: Twitter) Channel V’s Lola Kuttiamma aka Priya Menon tweeted out asking ‘gentlemen’ to bless timelines with pictures of them dressed up in suits. (Source: Twitter)

A couple of months ago, people on the Internet excitedly shared pictures of their nose-pins and studs, joining in and contributing to the Twitter trend under the hashtag #NosepinTwitter. While many of our Twitter timelines was bombarded with pictures of people showing off their beautiful nose-pins, now it is another trend that has gotten picked up on the micro-blogging site. Channel V’s Lola Kuttiamma aka Priya Menon tweeted out asking ‘gentlemen’ to bless timelines with pictures of themselves dressed in suits. Many Twitter users promptly followed by posting their photos. From a toddler to Kim Jong Un, the micro-blogging site was flooded with pictures of people in suits with the hashtags #MenInSuit and #SuitTwitter trending.

Gentlemen, how about blessing the TL with pics of you in your dapper, well cut suits…😍#MenInSuits #SuitTwitter — Lola Kuttiamma (@Priya_Menon) November 30, 2017

Here are some of the responses it generated on the Internet.

Since I have a jacket on pic.twitter.com/9KfodPxZEo — Cattywampuss. (@meownologue) November 30, 2017

I prefer T & Jeans tho #SuitTwitter pic.twitter.com/K4PK5biFLy — it wasnt me (@itwasntmathew) November 30, 2017

Although Menon started the trend for just the “gentlemen”, women were quick to join in, posting pictures of their smart, suited-up selves.

Girls can rocks suits too!!! As proved by @hashtag_blah #SuitTwitter (PS I just wish she had worn a pair of heels with that…but I’m just being the annoying big sister now) pic.twitter.com/hPK9zJh3Yt — Shrads (@shradziebees) November 30, 2017

Gentlest-man here. Not in suit but a jacket so whatever. #MenInSuitspic.twitter.com/peznDIz8N2 — God of Tits and Scotch (@SuchAMisfit) November 30, 2017

If that was not all, people took to the Internet with their humorous side, posting pictures of the North Korean leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too made his way into some of the tweets doing the rounds.

