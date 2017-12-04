Top Stories

After #NosepinTwitter, Twitter users share photos in dapper suits with #SuitTwitter hashtag

From a toddler to Kim Jong Un and even PM Narendra Modi, the micro-blogging site was flooded with pictures of people in suits with the hashtags #MenInSuit and #SuitTwitter trending.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 7:36 pm
After #NosepinTwitter, Twitter users share photos in dapper suits with #SuitTwitter hashtag Channel V’s Lola Kuttiamma aka Priya Menon tweeted out asking ‘gentlemen’ to bless timelines with pictures of them dressed up in suits. (Source: Twitter)
A couple of months ago, people on the Internet excitedly shared pictures of their nose-pins and studs, joining in and contributing to the Twitter trend under the hashtag #NosepinTwitter. While many of our Twitter timelines was bombarded with pictures of people showing off their beautiful nose-pins, now it is another trend that has gotten picked up on the micro-blogging site. Channel V’s Lola Kuttiamma aka Priya Menon tweeted out asking ‘gentlemen’ to bless timelines with pictures of themselves dressed in suits. Many Twitter users promptly followed by posting their photos. From a toddler to Kim Jong Un, the micro-blogging site was flooded with pictures of people in suits with the hashtags #MenInSuit and #SuitTwitter trending.

Here are some of the responses it generated on the Internet.

Although Menon started the trend for just the “gentlemen”, women were quick to join in, posting pictures of their smart, suited-up selves.

If that was not all, people took to the Internet with their humorous side, posting pictures of the North Korean leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too made his way into some of the tweets doing the rounds.

