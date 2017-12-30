Kamala Mills Fire

After memes of failed goals, Twitterati post their success stories of resolutions in 2017

From bringing punctuality in life to travelling more, these bunch of people are living examples of making New Year resolutions a reality.

Adhering to resolutions is indeed a huge task, so it’s kind of surprising when people started sharing their success stories on social media. Twitter user Kayla posted a thread about some of her accomplishments during the year. It’s inspiring to see how she stuck to some of her 2017 resolutions, including trying “to be more patient and kind to others”.

I used to think New Years resolutions were such bullshit but I’m actually really glad I made some for 2017 because I accomplished almost every single one of them

With a little effort, you can make 2018 a little better too. Maybe, next year you will be posting your success story!

