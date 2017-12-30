After memes of failed goals, Twitterati post their success stories of resolutions in 2017

What is your New Year’s resolution? (Source: File Photo/Twitter) What is your New Year’s resolution? (Source: File Photo/Twitter)

Adhering to resolutions is indeed a huge task, so it’s kind of surprising when people started sharing their success stories on social media. Twitter user Kayla posted a thread about some of her accomplishments during the year. It’s inspiring to see how she stuck to some of her 2017 resolutions, including trying “to be more patient and kind to others”.

I used to think New Years resolutions were such bullshit but I’m actually really glad I made some for 2017 because I accomplished almost every single one of them

I wanted to visit 2 completely new states: I went to 5

I set a goal to find my passion and make a career out of it: in 2018 I’ll be applying for a program I never dreamed I’d be doing — Kayla (@KaylaaaWickline) December 23, 2017

I told myself to sit down and read 20 books: I made it through 36

I wanted to move out of the county I’ve spent my life in and I DID. And guess what? I moved home because my entire heart and life are here — Kayla (@KaylaaaWickline) December 23, 2017

I really wanted to lose weight so I told myself to lose 20 pounds by the end of the year: I’m now 26 pounds lighter and feeling better than ever I told myself to go on a solo hike: I DID THAT along with about 40 other things completely alone in a state 2000 miles from home — Kayla (@KaylaaaWickline) December 23, 2017

Aside from the major resolutions, I set smaller ones that weren’t limited to a years time.

I wanted to be more patient and kind to others around me. I wanted to be more organized, listen more, and cuss less. — Kayla (@KaylaaaWickline) December 23, 2017

Although I’m still a disorganized mess who cusses like a sailor when things go wrong(🤷🏽‍♀️) this past year sure did teach me all about patience, which is leading me in the direction of being a more understanding and kind woman — Kayla (@KaylaaaWickline) December 23, 2017 Soon after, other users started sharing their success stories as well. Take a look:

my New Years resolutions for 2017 were to make every day the happiest it could be and to stop eating animals, mission v much accomplished 🌶🌟 so grateful for this life — hope tala (@starryache) December 6, 2017

And today is the day i finally accomplished ALL MY 2017 RESOLUTIONS FUCKKK IM OVERJOYED??!!😱💯😭

✔️SURVIVE and get done w O levels

✔️Nose piercing

✔️Pink hair

✔️Go overseas/Holiday

✔️Make my parents proud!!! (Well, bursary award)

Well, thankyou Allah😊❤️ — s.shaikh (@sabirahshaikh) December 22, 2017

Achieved one of my 2017 New Years resolutions & fully paid off my student debt. Champagne at 9am is not weird. It’s necessary. 🥂 #proudaf #adulting — Stephanielaur (@Stephanielaur) December 16, 2017

My 2017 resolutions:

– start running (kinda did this? Ish?)

– do more yoga (definitely achieved)

– write more (had 2 things published?)

– let go of bad habits/people (oh yes definitely) Considering it a win. — Laura Masters (@lauraemasters) December 15, 2017

My 2017 resolutions:

– start running (kinda did this? Ish?)

– do more yoga (definitely achieved)

– write more (had 2 things published?)

– let go of bad habits/people (oh yes definitely) Considering it a win. — Laura Masters (@lauraemasters) December 15, 2017

Have I accomplished my 2017 resolutions? Yes! I’ve learned how to finally drive and got my driver’s license 😁 — . (@kevvrebo_) December 27, 2017

I accomplished all my 2017 new years resolutions!! I drank better beer, I made a new friend, I got over ex bf, I paid off one of my credit cards, I graduated, I explored more outdoors and I drank more water almost everyday!! A changed cherub indeed :) — old whoville dump (@sarahughey) December 12, 2017

I accomplished all my 2017 new years resolutions!! I drank better beer, I made a new friend, I got over ex bf, I paid off one of my credit cards, I graduated, I explored more outdoors and I drank more water almost everyday!! A changed cherub indeed :) — old whoville dump (@sarahughey) December 12, 2017

Proud to say I accomplished all of my New Year’s Resolutions for 2017. http://t.co/BWM2SNs5ld — Natasha Rosenberg⚡️ (@NataRRose) December 7, 2017

With a little effort, you can make 2018 a little better too. Maybe, next year you will be posting your success story!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd