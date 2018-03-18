After Ghana teacher’s MS word drawing on blackboard went viral, Indian firm gifts real computers to school

Netizens applauded the teacher for drawing MS Word on blackboard for teaching students despite all odds. (Source: NIIT Ghana/ Facebook) Netizens applauded the teacher for drawing MS Word on blackboard for teaching students despite all odds. (Source: NIIT Ghana/ Facebook)

Teachers are the greatest heroes in our lives and along with our parents, and we owe them a lot. Often they go out of their ways to help students — be it the professor who carried his student’s child on his lap throughout the class to help a single mom or the teacher from Ghana who drew MS Word on a blackboard to teach his pupils — such stories always melt our hearts. Remember, Owura Kwadwo Hottish, the computer teacher at the Betenase M-A Junior High School in Sekyedomase town of Ghana, drew the entire interface of the Microsoft software on board as they lacked resources. But that certainly did not stop this young teacher from going the extra mile to let his students know a little more about computers.

As Hottish’s Facebook post went viral last month, it seems it has not only garnered thousands of likes but has also managed to effect change. After the post viral, an Indian company took note of the excellent work being attempted in Ghana and sent over some computers so that the children could get a look at what the actual interface looks! Yes, if you had any doubts about the good that can come out of social media, then let this be a fine example.

The photos posted by him on Facebook inspired NIIT Ghana, an offshore wing of the Indian firm, to donate five computers, a laptop and ICT textbooks to the school.

Sharing the positive news on Facebook, NIIT Ghana also wrote, “The District Chief Executive for the area has promised to setup an ICT centre with the computers which will help the entire community.” Recognising Hottish’s industrious effort, the company presented a new laptop to him as well. Along with it they also announced to provide free IT training for him. “The teacher will also benefit from a training package at NIIT Kumasi,” the post added.

Director of NIIT Ghana, Yaw Amoateng with the support of Sanjeev Mishra, Senior Manager of the Kumasi office of the firm handed over the computers to the Municipal Chief Executive and officials of the Municipal Education Directorate.

