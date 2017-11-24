VIDEO: Aerial footage of bumper-to-bumper Los Angeles traffic goes viral

This video created a lot of confusion just before Thanksgiving. (Source: Going Viral/YouTube) This video created a lot of confusion just before Thanksgiving. (Source: Going Viral/YouTube)

Millions of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving Day — a day to express gratitude from friends and family — and this year, it falls on November 23. Reunions and get-togethers are a common sight on this day. But, on the special day, if there is a massive traffic jam on highways, the festive mood can easily turn into frustration.

To avoid the panic, ABC News tweeted an aerial footage of a traffic jam on the Los Angeles 405 Freeway to show how people could be stuck if they plan to travel by road. “Aerial footage shows bumper-to-bumper traffic in Los Angeles as Americans get a head start on Thanksgiving travel,” the tweet read.

Watch the video here.

Aerial footage shows bumper-to-bumper traffic in Los Angeles as Americans get a head start on Thanksgiving travel. http://t.co/GAHCy45ous pic.twitter.com/lt7ClP8qb0 — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2017

People started sharing the video as a piece of vital information for those who had to travel on Los Angeles 405 Freeway. However, they hardly knew that it was the same video that was shot last year. On November 23, 2016, Global Reality TV News posted the video on their YouTube channel and it looks very similar to the one posted by ABC News.

On the same day, a YouTube channel by the name Going Viral posted a similar video.

The clip created a lot of confusion and chaos in the online space.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd