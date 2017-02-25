Watch: After Donald Trump hits out at media for “fake news”, NYT launches powerful ad campaign ‘The Truth’

Reporters of several media houses including that of the NYT were banned from White House press briefing on Friday. (Source: NYT/ Youtube) Reporters of several media houses including that of the NYT were banned from White House press briefing on Friday. (Source: NYT/ Youtube)

Trump administration and the POTUS himself have been attacking section of media for circulating “fake news”. The nasty war between Trump administration and the media escalated when Press Secretary decided to ban ‘selective’ media organisations from attending the White House Press briefing.

ALSO READ | ‘Chaos’ at White House: Donald Trump is back on TIME magazine cover and people are loving it!

Reporters for CNN, The New York Times, Politico, The Los Angeles Times and BuzzFeed were not allowed into the session in the office of press secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer’s off-camera briefing, or “gaggle,” replaced the usual televised daily news briefing in the White House briefing room.

ALSO READ | Illustration of pregnant Donald Trump being caressed by Putin in New York is too hard to ignore

So, being attacked constantly by the new POTUS for spreading fake news or ‘alternative facts’ as his advisors call it, the New York Times have come out with an ad campaign. The news organisation has launched a striking new campaign entitled ‘The Truth’ and also released a small TV commercial called, “The Truth is Hard”. The ad will be aired during The Oscars – one of the biggest TV events of the year.

Watch the video here

Without mentioning any names, the ad simply puts texts beginning with “The truth is….” along with a list of soundbites from all sides of the political spectrum. From “The truth is alternative facts are lies” to “The truth is his refugee policy is a backdoor Muslim ban” the ad includes almost every controversial statement made by the new administration.

ALSO READ | Top 20 ‘Tiny Trump’ memes that are breaking the Internet right now

But what makes this ad brilliant is the powerful note on which it ends. It reads, “The truth is hard. The truth is hard to know. The truth is hard to find. The truth is more important than ever.”

This will be the first time in seven years that the media organisation has come up with a TV commercial. And according to Times executives, is likely the first time they’ve ever advertised during such a popular primetime TV event, the Politico reported.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Sweden trolls Donald Trump in the most epic way in this viral ‘Thank You’ video

“Thirty second ad spots for the Oscars can run as much as $2.5 million each, according to Broadcasting and Cable Magazine, meaning the Times is paying a hefty fee for their splashy campaign,” the report added.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd